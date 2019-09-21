Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Zomato Gold on Delivery Benefits Announced Amongst Other Changes, NRAI Reacts

Zomato Gold on Delivery Benefits Announced Amongst Other Changes, NRAI Reacts

Zomato also said the Gold programme will be extended to 25 new cities, and that it had revised its fair usage policy (FUP) on dining out.

By | Updated: 21 September 2019 14:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Zomato Gold on Delivery Benefits Announced Amongst Other Changes, NRAI Reacts

Photo Credit: Zomato

Highlights
  • Gold on delivery will offer the second-highest priced order item for free
  • It will only apply on minimum order values of Rs. 300
  • New Zomato Gold members will pay Rs 1,800 for an annual package

Zomato on Friday announced an upgrade to its Gold programme, giving members benefits on food deliveries as well. Prior to this, Gold programme benefits were limited to dining out. The Gold delivery benefits will be available from over 13,000 restaurants, the company announced in an email to prior customers - who get a free upgrade. The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), which is currently feuding with Zomato and other similar services like Swiggy over discounts and deliveries, on Saturday reacted to Zomato's Gold on deliveries announcement.

In its email to customers, Zomato also said the Gold programme will also be extended to 25 new cities, and that it had revised its fair usage policy (FUP) on dining out - Gold members will only be able to unlock benefits once a day, and a maximum of two Gold unlocks will be allowed per table.

Zomato Gold on delivery will offer the second-highest priced item on the order for free, except for combos, MRP items and special dishes. It will only apply on minimum order values of Rs. 300 with discount capped at Rs. 300 per order. New users will pay Rs. 1,800 for an annual package that will give them access to dining out and delivery privileges.

According to Zomato, food delivery was in its early stages when it launched the Gold programme in 2017. The Gold programme now drives 25-30 percent business for its restaurant partners and more and more Gold users (90 percent) are exploring new restaurants because of the programme.

"We thank our restaurant partners for all the feedback, and users for the love they have shown towards Zomato Gold. It is very much these conversations, that led us to put forward a better and bigger Gold programme," Gaurav Gupta, Co-founder and COO, Zomato, said in a statement. "It, therefore, makes eminent sense to extend this discovery behaviour to the delivery restaurant base," he added.

"With over 13,000 establishments across 41 cities, Zomato Gold for Delivery brings a wide choice of great restaurants to Zomato Gold members," added Mohit Gupta, CEO, Delivery, Zomato.

The NRAI called Zomato's extension of its Gold programme to its delivery a desperate attempt by the online food aggregator to shore up the sinking fortunes of its flagship Gold programme.

"It is another instance of Zomato changing the goalpost. Gold was originally launched as a tool to promote the culture of 'dining out', but now it is being extended on deliveries too," said NRAI, which has been at loggerheads with Zomato regarding the Gold programme over deep discounting practices.

"Essentially, it is now a programme that merely promotes 'deep discounts' on both dine-in and delivery verticals, the cost of which is borne solely by the restaurant partners," the restaurants' trade body added.

NRAI also said that it continues to remain firm in its belief that Zomato Gold in its current form is an unacceptable proposition.

"We expressed the same unequivocally to the Zomato team in our recent talks. However, in utter disregard to the viability of the restaurant fraternity, they have chosen to extend the programme further to the delivery vertical as well," the NRAI said.

"The NRAI remains steadfast in its belief that Zomato Gold in its current form is not acceptable in either dine-in or delivery segment," Anurag Katriar, President of NRAI, had said in a statement.

According to the NRAI, Zomato's move will be calamitous to the business in the delivery segment and NRAI appeals to all restaurants and cloud kitchen entrepreneurs to stay away from Zomato Gold on delivery.

"Offer right quality at the right price, rather than falling for such discount gimmicks," NRAI told Zomato, adding that the #ZoGoIsNoGo campaign is on and "we continue to #StayLoggedOut."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zomato Gold, Zomato, NRAI
Samsung Galaxy Fold Fails Scratch, Sand Tests in New Video, Survives Bend and Flame Testing
Honor Smartphones
Zomato Gold on Delivery Benefits Announced Amongst Other Changes, NRAI Reacts
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Can Be Availed for an Effective Price of Rs. 39,300: Here's How
  2. Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Needs a Better Handle
  3. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7S Prices to Be Cut During Flipkart Sale
  4. iPhone 11 Series Hits Stores in China to No Crowds
  5. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
  6. Realme X2 to Include Snapdragon 730G, VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Tech
  7. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders Live via Airtel, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall
  8. OnePlus 7T to Offer 23 Percent Faster Charging With Warp Charge 30T: CEO
  9. Zomato Announces Gold Membership Benefits on Food Delivery, NRAI Reacts
  10. Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Samsung Galaxy A50s
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Pre-Orders Now Live in India via Airtel, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Offline Stores: Offers
  2. OnePlus TV to Offer Automatic Volume Change; Bottom Stand Design Revealed
  3. Zomato Gold on Delivery Benefits Announced Amongst Other Changes, NRAI Reacts
  4. Samsung Galaxy Fold Fails Scratch, Sand Tests in New Video, Survives Bend and Flame Testing
  5. Netflix Announces Drive, Its First Original Film With Dharma Productions, Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez
  6. Tinder Users Get 'Apocalyptic' Reality Show on Date Experience
  7. PUBG Mobile, Fortnite Players of Three-Finger Gesture Issue After iOS 13 Update; iOS 13.1 Expected to Fix the Issue
  8. OnePlus 7T to Come With Warp Charge 30T With 23 Percent Faster Charging Speeds, CEO Pete Lau Confirms
  9. iPhone 11 Series Hits Stores in China to No Crowds
  10. Global Climate Strike: US Workers of Google, Amazon Join Protests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.