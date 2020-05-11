Technology News
  • Zomato Gold Memberships Extended by a Further 4 Months With Restaurants Closed Amid Pandemic

Zomato Gold Memberships Extended by a Further 4 Months With Restaurants Closed Amid Pandemic

Applicable in India, the UAE, Australia, and six other countries.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 11 May 2020 12:42 IST
Zomato Gold Memberships Extended by a Further 4 Months With Restaurants Closed Amid Pandemic
Highlights
  • Zomato Gold memberships earlier extended by two months
  • For restaurant workers, Zomato Gold Support Fund was launched
  • Zomato Gold extension seemingly not applicable in Qatar

Your Zomato Gold subscription will last longer. Zomato is extending all ongoing Zomato Gold memberships by four months, in light of global lockdowns keeping restaurants, bars, eateries, and cafés closed across the world amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This is applicable for Zomato Gold members in India, Australia, Indonesia, Lebanon, New Zealand, the Philippines, Portugal, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This new four-month Zomato Gold extension is in addition to the previous two-month one, which takes it to a total of six months.

“We are extending all Gold memberships across countries by four more months (total of 6 months extension now),” Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said in tweets early on Monday. “This covers India, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Portugal, Philippines, Indonesia, Turkey and Lebanon. In March, initially, we extended Gold memberships by two months — acknowledging that dining out plans would be affected, but hoping things would get better quickly.

“India and all our other Gold countries are still a few months away from being able to use and enjoy their Zomato Gold benefits. In India though, members continue to avail Gold privileges on food delivery. We will continue to monitor the situation very closely, and make every effort to ensure customer and staff safety when restaurants open up again and are ready to welcome Gold members," Goyal added.

It's not just customers that Zomato has been helping. In April, Zomato had launched the Zomato Gold Support Fund in India, UAE, Australia, Portugal, and Turkey to help the industry and its workers who have been deeply impacted by the pandemic. As a result, revenue of all new Zomato Gold subscriptions directly went to restaurant housekeepers, cooks, and servers. Those who bought one got an extra 12 months of Zomato Gold as complimentary. By mid-April, Zomato claimed it had raised over Rs. 2 crores in India, and over $60,000 in the UAE.

Zomato Gold is available in 41 cities and regions across India, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Indore, Lucknow, Nagpur, Ludhiana, Kochi, Coimbatore, Goa, Nashik, Guwahati, Amritsar, Kanpur, Aurangabad, Bhopal, Ranchi, Vizag, Bhubaneswar, Mangalore, Vadodara, Agra, Dehradun, Mysore, Surat, Varanasi, Patna, Udaipur, Vijayawada, Jalandhar, Raipur, Patiala, Jabalpur, and Gwalior.

Outside India, Zomato Gold is available in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ajman in the UAE, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in Australia, Lisbon and Porto in Portugal, Jakarta, Indonesia, Beirut, Lebanon, Auckland, New Zealand, Manila, the Philippines, Doha, Qatar, and Istanbul, Turkey.

In India, Zomato Gold costs Rs. 999 for six months, and Rs. 1,800 a year. An annual Zomato Gold subscription is available at AED 192 in the UAE, AUD 36 in Australia, IDR 228 in Indonesia, LBP 45,000 in Lebanon, NZD 36 in New Zealand, PHP 540 in the Philippines, QAR 72 in Qatar, and TRY 175 in Turkey. In Portugal, you can only avail a two-year membership at EUR 24. Plans are usually made available for cheaper to existing members.

Further reading: Zomato, Zomato Gold, Coronavirus, Pandemic, COVID 19
