Popular restaurant curator, Zomato, has just announced a new milestone accomplishment as its food delivery service, as it is now available in 500 cities in India. The company initially had set this 500-city target for the end of August or even September, but the company just announced that it has already met it.

Zomato founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal, tweeted the news, while also stating that it managed to add 120 new cities for food delivery over the past month. A corresponding blog post mentions that Zomato is aggressively launching its delivery service in Tier III and Tier IV cities for a wider reach and scale. It claims that the data-driven strategy is what has helped the company keep up this momentum.

Some of the latest cities to be added include Alappuzha and Malappuram in Kerala; Pushkar in Rajasthan; Itarsi and Ashoknagar in Madhya Pradesh, among many others. The post also highlights that its also servicing three north-eastern states. It says growth has tripled from the top 15 cities which contributes to 100 percent of Zomato's delivery business, and not all of them were Tier 1 and Tier II cities.

A couple of days ago, Zomato made another big announcement, when it launched its new ‘Infinity Dining' service for Zomato Gold members. The new service lets you "order anything and everything from the entire menu” by paying a fixed amount per person. Zomato says that it has initially brought Infinity Dining to over 350 restaurants and bars in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Each of the restaurants is also touted to have at least 3.5-star rating on the Zomato platform.

