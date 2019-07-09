Technology News
  Zomato Buys Food Donation Startup With Aim to Feed 100 Million Underprivileged a Month

Zomato Buys Food Donation Startup With Aim to Feed 100 Million Underprivileged a Month

Zomato said it will fund the entire salaries of the Feeding India team and some core initiatives.

By | Updated: 9 July 2019 14:58 IST
Zomato Buys Food Donation Startup With Aim to Feed 100 Million Underprivileged a Month

Food delivery platform Zomato has acquired Feeding India, a not-for-profit organisation with an aim to serve at least 100 million underprivileged people every month, in a few years.

With this acquisition, Zomato will fund the entire salaries of the team and some core initiatives, the company said on Monday.

For example, Zomato will fund the development of the 'Feedi.ng' app which will connect donors and volunteers.

Zomato said it will revamp the Feeding India website and start publishing quarterly financials on the website.

"Zomato is aiming to get the first Feeding Global - Financial Transparency Report, out by October 2019," Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal wrote in a blog post.

The Feeding India team has been working with Zomato for about six months now.

"In December of 2018, Feeding India distributed 78,300 monthly meals to the underprivileged. That figure has now skyrocketed to over 1.1 million meals a month," Goyal said.

"Similarly, the number of cities Feeding India is active in has risen from 65 to 82. The number of Hunger Heroes (volunteers at Feeding India) has grown from 8,500 to 21,500," he added.

Zomato, Feeding India
Honor Smartphones
Zomato Buys Food Donation Startup With Aim to Feed 100 Million Underprivileged a Month
