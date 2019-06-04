Zomato Expands to 100 New Cities in India, Crossing the 300-City Mark

Crossing the 300-cities mark, online ordering and food delivery platform Zomato on Monday announced its expansion 100 new cities in India.

The new cities to get Zomato services include Bhuj, Junagadh, Rishikesh, Shimla, Ayodhya, and Begusarai among others, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the 300-city milestone, Mohit Gupta, CEO - Food Delivery, Zomato, said, “There are 40 cities in India with a population of over a million and over 380 cities in India with a population of over 100,000. When you fundamentally move beyond the 40 cities to the 380, you are truly representing India... As we expand, we are also focusing on improving our average delivery time, which now stands at 30.5 minutes."

Gupta also mentioned that in this expansion phase, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh were the most active states, with the highest number of launches.

The company plans to boost its services in the Seven Sister States as well.

On average, Zomato is onboarding 45-50 restaurants in each city and the number is likely to increase in the coming months, the company added.

Founded in 2008, the company now serves over 70 million users every month along with 1.4 million restaurants across 24 countries.