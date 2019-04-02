Food ordering app Zomato on Monday announced an expansion of its online ordering and food delivery services to 17 new cities in India, taking the total to 213 cities.

The new cities are Bulandshahr, Shahjahanpur, Solan, Palwal, Rewari, Machilipatnam, Nandyal, Bhimavaram, Ongole, Srikakulam, Kadapa, Kottayam, Kollam, Khanna, Gurdaspur, Ambur, and Deoghar.

"The support we have garnered from both users and restaurants has exceeded our expectations. We are focused on serving every last customer and have been adding almost one city to our portfolio every day since December 2018. Our next target is to deliver food across 500 cities in India by the end of September 2019," Mohit Gupta, CEO, Food Delivery, Zomato, said in a statement.

"Emerging cities are a major growth avenue for us and we expect them to constitute more than 50 percent of total order volume by the end of the year. As we grow, we are also trying to create value for everyone in the ecosystem. With 1.8 lakh delivery partners, we are creating jobs and skill-building opportunities for many in India. We are developing Zomato Kitchen hubs in smaller cities in India to drive growth for our restaurant partners. Through our partnership with Feeding India, we have started routing excess food from restaurants to undernourished segments of our society.," said Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO, Zomato.

Zomato launched its online ordering and food delivery services in May 2015.

Globally, Zomato works with 1.4 million restaurants across 24 countries and serves more than 65 million users every month.