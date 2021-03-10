A Zomato executive allegedly attacked a Bengaluru woman when accosted for late food delivery on Tuesday. Hitesha Chandranee, a makeup artist and fashion influencer on the social media, posted a video on Instagram and Twitter detailing the ordeal. Chandranee said on the post that she has suffered a nasal bone fracture during the confrontation. Zomato has issued a statement of apology on Twitter and as a response to the event, delisted the executive from its platform.

Detailing how the events unfolded, Chandranee said in her Instagram post that she had placed an order at around 3:30pm on March 9, that was supposed to be delivered within an hour. When she didn't receive the order on time, Chandranee got in touch with Zomato's customer support and asked to either get her order cancelled or waive of the charges for the order. When the delivery executive eventually arrived, she asked him to wait as she was speaking to the customer care to sort the payment issue out. At this point, Chandranee said that the delivery person started abusing her and eventually barged inside her home. In the ensuing confrontation, he allegedly hit Chandranee in the face and ran away.

As per a report by The News Minute, the delivery executive alleged that Chandranee first hit him with her footwear, to which he reacted. The executive's statement is not on record yet. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Zomato to provide a recorded statement from the concerned executive. This report will be updated when we hear back.

Chandranee says that she has suffered a nasal bone fracture and that she has been given antibiotics and painkillers to cope with the injury.

As a response, Zomato issued a statement where it said that the concerned delivery partner has been delisted. "We deeply regret this incident and apologise to Hitesha for this traumatic experience. We are in touch with her and are providing our complete support through the necessary medical care and investigation. Meanwhile, we have delisted the delivery partner from our platform," a Zomato spokesperson said.

— zomato care (@zomatocare) March 10, 2021

Zomato also responded to Chandranee's video post on Twitter, saying that a local representative will get in touch with her to help with the police investigation and medical assistance. "We can't emphasise how sorry we are, rest assured we'll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future," Zomato wrote.

