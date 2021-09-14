Technology News
Zomato Co-Founder Gaurav Gupta to Exit After 6 Years

Gupta wrote in an email, “I am taking a new turn in my life and will be starting a new chapter.”

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 14 September 2021 14:28 IST
Zomato Co-Founder Gaurav Gupta to Exit After 6 Years

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @grvgpta

Gaurav Gupta has been instrumental in helping build Zomato's premium membership subscription

  • Gupta sent an email on September 14 to everyone at Zomato
  • Gupta said he is taking a new turn in life
  • Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal thanked Gaurav Gupta

Indian food delivery platform Zomato's co-founder and head of supply, Gaurav Gupta will be leaving the firm after six years, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Gupta, who has been instrumental in helping build Zomato's premium membership subscription along with its advertising and sales, was promoted to the position of founder in March 2019.

Gupta sent an email on September 14 to everyone at Zomato. Here's what he said:

All,

I am in love with Zomato and will always be. Came in 6 years back not knowing what this would turn out to be. And what a mind blowing and amazing journey this has been. Feel proud of where we are today, what we have overcome to get here and feel even more proud of what we will achieve in the future.

I have always been asked this question – where does all this energy come from and what keeps you going? Answer is simple and very unique to us – from all you amazing people and how this bunch comes together to create magic.

I am taking a new turn in my life and will be starting a new chapter, taking a lot from this defining chapter of my life – the last 6 years at Zomato. We have a great team now to take Zomato forward and it's time for me to take an alternate path in my journey. I am very emotional as I write this and don't think any words can do justice to how I am feeling right now. 

I couldn't have asked for more – I am so grateful for all the experiences I have had and thankful to all the folks around me for helping me become a much better person. I won't be able to stay away from all of you and you will see me around and in action every once in a while. How can I not be there for the town halls – aisa to ho hi nahin sakta ???? 

Thank you Deepi for making me a part of this journey. I will always cherish the amazing times we have had together. I have learnt a lot from you all along and I know in my heart that you will take Zomato to heights that most cannot even imagine.

A big hug to MG (Mohit Gupta), Akshant, Akriti and RG (Rahul Ganjoo) for being such amazing pals on this journey. 

Love you all. Do what you do best – create magic. Super proud of all of you. 

GG

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal replied to Gupta's email with:

Thank you GG for everything you have helped Zomato achieve over the last few years. We have seen Zomato through great as well as terrible times together, and brought it here today. There's so much of our journey still ahead of us, and I am thankful that you are hanging your boots at a point where we have a great team and leadership to carry us forward.

Thank you for being a better friend to me than anyone else I've ever had. I can't yet imagine everyday life at Zomato without you. You will be sorely missed. All the best!

