Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath Clarifies 100 Crore Salary News on Twitter, Calls it 'Unwanted Noise'

Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath Clarifies 100 Crore Salary News on Twitter, Calls it 'Unwanted Noise'

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath posted a tweet thread to address the noise around the alleged Rs. 100 crore salaries the founders were getting

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 31 May 2021 10:46 IST
Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath Clarifies 100 Crore Salary News on Twitter, Calls it 'Unwanted Noise'

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Nithin Kamath

Zerodha was also recently in the news after it banned work related chats post 6PM

Highlights
  • Zerodha's profit doubled to more than Rs. 1,000 crore, it said
  • The founders were reportedly given a salary package of Rs. 100 crore
  • Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath tweeted to clarify that this was inaccurate

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath tweeted to address the recent “noise” over reports that he, his brother Nikhil Kamath, and wife Seema Patil each draw Rs. 100 crore salaries annually, saying the actual amount is lower than the reported figure. Nithin Kamath, who is leading the discount brokerage firm, added that the founders salaries “will still be high compared to the norm”. He added that building sustainable businesses and paying taxes is a great step in contributing to the nation. He clarified in a series of tweets that the Zerodha Board has passed an enabling resolution to allow working promoters to draw up to Rs. 100 crore if there arises a need for liquidity.

Kamath also said though he has “no obligation” to clarify but he decided to address the issue because some people were “misinterpreting” the reports about their salaries.

Kamath added that running a business like his (trading) is risky and it's important for promoters to take liquidity out when the firm is “up” to reduce the risk. “We have always done this, 15 percent of profits. This also helps us in supporting our personal investments in small businesses and social causes.”

After reports recently emerged that the three could draw Rs. 100 crore salaries each they were slammed and trolled on Twitter for paying themselves huge salaries. But since the initial criticism, a number of people have come out in their support and applauding their success.

Zerodha began operating on August 15, 2010, aiming to break the barriers between traders and investors in India. So they named the company Zerodha, a combination of Zero and "Rodha", the Sanskrit word for barrier. The company says its “disruptive pricing models” has made it the biggest stockbroker in the country in terms of active retail clients.

Previously, Kamath said Zerodha's profit has more than doubled to Rs. 1,000 crore in FY21 from a year ago. The gains were largely due to growing online trading and stock investments among retail investors.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zerodha, Nithin Kamath
Fitbit to Introduce Snoring Detection to its Smartwatch, Fitness Band Models
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Reiterates at Computex Global Chip Supply Shortages Could Last Several Years

Related Stories

Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath Clarifies 100 Crore Salary News on Twitter, Calls it 'Unwanted Noise'
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE Could Launch With Snapdragon 750G SoC, Specifications Tipped
  2. How to Maximise Your iPhone's Battery Life and Lifespan, According to Apple
  3. Realme Smart TV 4K Specifications, Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. International Space Station Shares Spectacular Night-Time Shots of Earth
  5. Your Fitbit Smartwatch Could Soon Detect Your Snoring
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Specifications, Pricing Allegedly Leaked
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Debuts With 8.7-Inch Display, Helio P22T SoC
  8. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  9. ISRO History: Twitter Thread Captures Space Agency’s Incredible Journey
  10. Zerodha Founder Clarifies After 'Unwanted Noise' Over Rs 100 Cr Salary
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X7 Max 5G, Smart TV 4K Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Realme GT 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath Clarifies 100 Crore Salary News on Twitter, Calls it 'Unwanted Noise'
  4. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Reiterates at Computex Global Chip Supply Shortages Could Last Several Years
  5. Fitbit to Introduce Snoring Detection to its Smartwatch, Fitness Band Models
  6. Intel 5G Solution 5000, New Faster 'Tiger Lake' Laptop CPUs Announced at Computex 2021
  7. Realme Smart TV 4K Specifications, Price in India Surface Online Ahead of May 31 Launch
  8. Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, Le Noire, Divo Smartwatch Models With 90 Sports Modes Launched
  9. AI Mechanism Claims to Detect Disinformation With 96 Percent Accuracy, Even Trace Its Source
  10. Fabric of Our Galaxy: NASA Releases Stunning Image of Milky Way's Galactic Centre
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com