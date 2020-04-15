As businesses struggle to shift from the traditional to the digital space given the current pandemic crisis, Google has released a new beta tool that lets you create short YouTube videos.

Called YouTube Video Builder, the free tool animates static images, text, logos, with music from Google's own library, the official blog explains. One can easily choose from a range of layouts based on the business message and goals to create videos of 6 seconds or 15 seconds.

The purpose behind the tool is to assist businesses strapped for time and resources in the current crisis create videos to connect to their customers and keep them informed. Interested users can sign up for the Video Builder beta tool to gain access.

"Because businesses of all sizes are strapped for time and resources and in-person video shoots are no longer practical in many countries, we are accelerating the next stage of Video Builder availability. With this tool, any business who needs a video can create one that helps connect with their customers and keep them informed—whether through an advertising campaign, website or email," the blog reads.

"If you're interested in trying the Video Builder beta, sign up for access here. We'll process requests as soon as we are able given tool capacity and email you once your access is granted. If you have a Google team, please request access through them," the blog adds.