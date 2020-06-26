Technology News
YouTube Testing TikTok-Like Short Video Format on Android, iOS

The short video feature on the YouTube mobile app is currently available to limited users.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 26 June 2020 12:43 IST
YouTube Testing TikTok-Like Short Video Format on Android, iOS

YouTube may call the feature “YouTube Shorts”

Highlights
  • YouTube users can still upload short videos in the form of ‘Stories’
  • New feature will allow users to upload short 15 seconds clip
  • Facebook is also testing an app to rival TikTok

YouTube is testing a new feature on its mobile apps that will allow users to create and upload short 15-second clips, similar to TikTok. The feature is currently available to limited users, and a mass rollout can be expected after the testing phase is over. The development was announced by YouTube on its support website. In April, a report had indicated the arrival of this feature, adding that the company may call it "YouTube Shorts."

The Alphabet-owned video platform in a post explains that the feature will allow creators to record multiple clips directly in the YouTube mobile app and upload as one video. If the video is less than 15 seconds long, it can be directly uploaded on to the platform, after recording. However, if the user wishes to upload a clip longer than 15 seconds, it needs to be uploaded from the phone gallery, the company adds.

As mentioned, this feature is currently limited to select Android and iOS users, and they can check its availability by finding the option 'create a video' in the mobile upload flow. It is unclear whether the feature contains video tools such as filters, effects, music, and so on, as seen on the TikTok app. The feature was initially reported by The Information in April.

YouTube already allows users to create and upload short videos in the form of YouTube Stories, also known as YouTube Reels. The feature made its debut back in 2017.

Similarly, other social media giants such as Facebook are also trying to rival TikTok with their own apps. The company was testing a new app for music lovers, called Collab, last month. The app, according to Facebook, allowed users to create and merge short music videos. In 2018, Facebook had also launched a similar TikTok-inspired app, Lasso. The app is yet to reach Indian consumers.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

