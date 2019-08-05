Technology News
YouTube Testing a New 'Up Next' Video Interface on Android

YouTube's Up Next screen now features two large, side-by-side buttons to Cancel or Play Now.

Updated: 5 August 2019 16:33 IST
YouTube Testing a New 'Up Next' Video Interface on Android

YouTube's new Up Next interface, as spotted on the Android app

Highlights
  • The new interface was spotted on the YouTube for Android app
  • YouTube v14.31.50 for Android shows the new interface
  • YouTube last week added the screen casting feature

With larger and easier-to-interact buttons, Google-owned content sharing platform YouTube is testing a revamped user interface (UI) for 'Up Next' videos on Android. This new interface is more straightforward with larger touch targets. In the top-left corner is a numeric countdown that specifies how many seconds are remaining before the next video begins.

The biggest enhancement in the YouTube Up Next screen are two large, side-by-side buttons to Cancel or Play Now. The latter is lighter in colour, while the former action can also be accomplished by an X in the top-right corner of the screen, 9To5Google reported on Sunday.

A larger preview thumbnail is included as part of the test interface, with title and uploader details next to it. Besides, the new cancel button is much easier to tap.

So far, the test interface has only been spotted on YouTube app version 14.31.50. We were able to test out the feature over at Gadgets 360 as well, with the same YouTube for Android app version.

In a bid to curb the spread of hateful and racist comments on its platform, earlier in June, YouTube began experimenting with hiding video comments by default in India.

Last week, the same version of YouTube for Android - 14.31.50 - received a new feature, live screen casting. The option is available in the Go Live section that was earlier available in the YouTube Gaming app. To use this feature, select the capture button > Click on Go Live > at the top right, and then click on the phone icon to live stream the phone's screen. You'll then be asked to create a title, and select a privacy setting, a game title, and a number of other important details. You will also need to select a thumbnail and screen orientation before going live. 

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube for Android, Google
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Honor Smartphones
YouTube Testing a New 'Up Next' Video Interface on Android
Comment
 
 

