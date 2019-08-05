YouTube Testing a New 'Up Next' Video Interface on Android

With larger and easier-to-interact buttons, Google-owned content sharing platform YouTube is testing a revamped user interface (UI) for 'Up Next' videos on Android. This new interface is more straightforward with larger touch targets. In the top-left corner is a numeric countdown that specifies how many seconds are remaining before the next video begins.

The biggest enhancement in the YouTube Up Next screen are two large, side-by-side buttons to Cancel or Play Now. The latter is lighter in colour, while the former action can also be accomplished by an X in the top-right corner of the screen, 9To5Google reported on Sunday.

A larger preview thumbnail is included as part of the test interface, with title and uploader details next to it. Besides, the new cancel button is much easier to tap.

So far, the test interface has only been spotted on YouTube app version 14.31.50. We were able to test out the feature over at Gadgets 360 as well, with the same YouTube for Android app version.

In a bid to curb the spread of hateful and racist comments on its platform, earlier in June, YouTube began experimenting with hiding video comments by default in India.

Last week, the same version of YouTube for Android - 14.31.50 - received a new feature, live screen casting. The option is available in the Go Live section that was earlier available in the YouTube Gaming app. To use this feature, select the capture button > Click on Go Live > at the top right, and then click on the phone icon to live stream the phone's screen. You'll then be asked to create a title, and select a privacy setting, a game title, and a number of other important details. You will also need to select a thumbnail and screen orientation before going live.

Written with inputs from IANS