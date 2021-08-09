Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Is Testing a New Drag and Hold Gesture for Controlling Video Playback

YouTube Is Testing a New Drag and Hold Gesture for Controlling Video Playback

YouTube only allowed skipping or rewinding a video by tapping on the left or right half of the video player.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 9 August 2021 16:01 IST
YouTube Is Testing a New Drag and Hold Gesture for Controlling Video Playback

YouTube's drag and hold feature could reach users on account-to-account basis

Highlights
  • YouTube's new drag and hold gesture may be part of a server-wide update
  • Earlier users could only skip or rewind videos by tapping on the screen
  • YouTube's new feature also shows a thumbnail of the content being skipped

YouTube is reportedly testing a new slide-to-seek feature for forwarding and rewinding videos more easily on its Android and iOS apps. Users will be able to use a "drag-and-hold" gesture to skip to their favourite parts in a video. Earlier, users could either skip 10 seconds of a video with each tap on the left or right half of the video player or use the progress bar. The new feature seems to be under testing and could be a part of a server-wide update or reaching users on an account-to-account basis.

The new playback controls for YouTube were spotted by a Reddit user (@u/FragmentedChicken) as per a report by Android Police. As per his experience, the slide-to-seek feature is available for users on the latest YouTube beta v16.31.34 app on Android. Some users commented that they were able to see the feature on their iOS devices as well. This seems that the feature could be reaching users on an account-to-account basis.

youtube slide to seek reddit fragmentedchicken youtube_slide_to_seek_reddit_fragmentedchicken

YouTube's new slide-to-seek feature shows a 'Slide left or right to seek' message
Photo Credit: Reddit/ FragmentedChicken

As per the Reddit post, users will see a 'Slide left or right to seek' banner at the top of the screen while using the drag and hold gesture. This feature is activated by tapping-and-holding anywhere on the video screen and sliding left or right to rewind or skip, respectively. Alongside, YouTube will also show a small thumbnail of the contents being skipped, which should make skipping to the desired portion of the content much easier.

The usual method to rewind or skip bits in a YouTube video works slightly differently. Users can use the slide-to-seek feature by first summoning the progress bar by tapping on the screen. Once that is up and visible, users can drag the red dot to its desired position. The video streaming service from Google also allows users to skip content in 10-second increments by tapping on the left or right half of the video player.

The new gestures are more intuitive and should make controlling video playback on YouTube much easier.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Drag and Hold, Drag and Hold Gesture, Android, iOS
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Alibaba Fires Manager Who Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Female Staffer
Nokia C20 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, 2-Day Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

YouTube Is Testing a New Drag and Hold Gesture for Controlling Video Playback
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia C20 Plus Now in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 2-Day Battery Life
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Ends Soon: Best Offers
  3. Vivo Y53s With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India
  4. Vi Rs. 449 Prepaid Plan Brings Double Data, 1-Year Zee5 Premium Subscription
  5. Vivo X70 Specifications Tipped via Alleged Geekbench Listing
  6. Redmi 10 Renders Leak via Ecommerce Listing, Specifications Tipped as Well
  7. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Teased to Launch in India
  8. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. How to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Can Cryptocurrency Be Hacked, Stolen Or Scammed? How Can You Be Safe?
  2. OnePlus Nord N200 5G Survives Durability Tests With Ease
  3. Nokia C20 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, 2-Day Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. YouTube Is Testing a New Drag and Hold Gesture for Controlling Video Playback
  5. Alibaba Fires Manager Who Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Female Staffer
  6. Vi Rs. 449 Prepaid Plan Brings Double Data, 1-Year Zee5 Premium Subscription
  7. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin: Here’s How Top Cryptocurrencies Have Fared in the Last Few Months
  8. Mi Mix 4 Design Tipped by Promotional Poster Ahead of Launch, Reservations Reportedly Exceed 2,30,000
  9. Vivo X70 Specifications Tipped via Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  10. iQoo 8 Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch, iQoo 8 Pro BMW Motorsport Edition Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com