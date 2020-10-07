Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Spotted Testing Dedicated Button for Shorts on Android, iOS: Report

YouTube Spotted Testing Dedicated Button for Shorts on Android, iOS: Report

YouTube Shorts is expected to get new features and expand to other countries soon.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 7 October 2020 16:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Spotted Testing Dedicated Button for Shorts on Android, iOS: Report

YouTube Shorts allows users to view and share short 15-second videos

Highlights
  • A dedicated button for YouTube Shorts has been spotted
  • Shorts lets users share short videos, similar to TikTok and Reels
  • YouTube Shorts is expected to roll out to other countries soon

YouTube has been spotted testing a dedicated button for ‘Shorts' on Android and iOS. YouTube's latest feature that was launched in India in early beta last month, allows users to share short 15-second videos. The Create button for YouTube Shorts was available on the bottom bar of navigation for Android users and now, as per a report, there is a separate ‘Shorts' button for Android as well as iOS users. YouTube Shorts is a TikTok rival, and is expected to expand to other countries soon.

A report by Beebom claims that the YouTube app on iOS now has a new Shorts button, next to your personalised topic suggestions. This is not a creation tool but will instead let you view YouTube Shorts directly. You can tap the ‘Shorts' button, and a video will immediately start playing, said the report. You can also like and comment on the videos, and swipe up to browse between Shorts.

The dedicated Shorts button for YouTube is also starting to appear for select users on Android, as per the report. A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site to share a screenshot of the same.

youtube twitter ashishnasa7 youtube_shorts_twitter_ashishnasa7

YouTube has been spotted testing a dedicated button for ‘Shorts' on Android
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Ashishnasa7

After Instagram and Reels YouTube is the latest app to jump on the short videos bandwagon. Several other companies have been competing with TikTok, especially after it was banned in India a few months ago, and is facing challenges in the US too.

YouTube Shorts offers a handful of editing tools, and is expected to roll out over the course of the next few weeks. To see if you have access to the new feature, you can tap the “+” icon, and select Video. If you see Create a short video that means it has rolled out for you. YouTube Shorts camera has a bunch of features, such as stringing multiple video clips, speed controls, times, and adding music to clips.

If you don't have access to the YouTube Shorts camera yet, you can still upload vertical videos under 60 seconds long, with the hashtag #shorts in the title or description, and they will be picked up. More features are expected to be added to YouTube Shorts soon.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube Shorts, YouTube, Google
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

YouTube Spotted Testing Dedicated Button for Shorts on Android, iOS: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Postpaid Plus Plan Buyers to Pay Security Deposit Starting at Rs. 500: All Details
  2. Realme Buds Air Pro, Buds Wireless Pro Earphones Launched in India
  3. iPhone 12 Models' Launch Soon As Apple Sends Invites for October 13 Event
  4. Airtel Offering Amazon Prime Benefit on Base-Level Broadband Plans: Report
  5. Redmi Earbuds 2c, Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  6. D2H Introduces New One Year Box Service Plan, Priced at Rs. 117
  7. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  8. Amazfit Bip U Gets Listed on Amazon With Full Specifications
  9. Mi Watch Revolve First Impressions
  10. iPhone 12 Launch: What You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Said to Face Antitrust Case in India Over Abuse in Smart TV Market
  2. YouTube Spotted Testing Dedicated Button for Shorts on Android, iOS: Report
  3. Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. iPhone 12 Launch Likely for October 13, Here’s Everything We Know So Far
  5. Samsung’s ‘Home, Festive Home’ Offers Include Free Smartphones With Select Televisions
  6. G Suite Rebranded as Google Workspace, Integrates Productivity Apps
  7. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic Teased to Launch in India Soon
  8. Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A With 3.6W of Power, Small and Lightweight Design Launched in India
  9. Realme Smart SLED TV 55-Inch With ‘Bezel-Less’ Design Launched, Realme 100W Soundbar Debuts as Well
  10. Realme Buds Air Pro, Buds Wireless Pro Earphones with Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com