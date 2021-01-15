YouTube is testing a new feature that lets users buy products they see in videos directly from the platform. Viewers will be able to discover and shop for products featured in select YouTube videos. The feature is currently being tested by the video-streaming platform with a small number of users in the US on Android, iOS, and the Web. Chosen creators who are part of this pilot can add certain products to their videos that will be available for purchase via a shopping bag icon.

The Google-owned company has shared details about the new feature being tested on a Google support page. YouTube says that the feature will let viewers get relevant information and buying options for products they see in videos. The platform says that it is working with select creators for this pilot.

Viewers will be able to see a list of featured products by clicking on the shopping bag icon that will appear in the bottom left corner of some video. From here, they can explore each product's page, where they will find more information, related videos, and options to purchase the product.

YouTube started showing users Google Shopping ads six years ago, attempting to be a digital storefront. The ads allowed users to shop directly via the videos.

In October 2020, Bloomberg reported that YouTube started asking creators to use YouTube software to tag and track products featured in the videos. The data will be linked to Google's shopping tools and analytics, as per the report. The report said that a YouTube spokesperson had confirmed that the platform was testing the features with a limited number of video channels and that creators would have control over the products that are displayed.

YouTube's latest test run seems to be an expansion of the same idea. It is possible that YouTube will roll out this feature to more users over time.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.