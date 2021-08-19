Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Search to Show Chapter Thumbnails, Better Recommendations for Translated Videos

YouTube Search to Show Chapter Thumbnails, Better Recommendations for Translated Videos

YouTube will also show complementary results from Google Search with links to other websites and formats.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 19 August 2021 11:48 IST
YouTube Search to Show Chapter Thumbnails, Better Recommendations for Translated Videos

Photo Credit: YouTube

YouTube will show foreign language videos with auto-generated captions, titles, and descriptions

Highlights
  • YouTube announced its new features will be rolling out soon
  • Users will be recommended videos with captions in their local language
  • YouTube will also preview a video from the search results

YouTube has announced new updates to its search function that it claims will make it easier for users to search and find new content on its platform. The Google-owned video-sharing platform will get more visual search features — such as the ability to preview chapters in a video — and better foreign language video recommendations. However, users will only be recommended videos with captions in their local language. YouTube's search results will also show complementary results from Google Search with links to other websites and formats.

The new features for YouTube were announced through a blog post. The video-sharing platform hasn't announced the exact date of the rollout of these features but Gadgets 360 was able to verify some of the features. The Google-owned platform will show its users a thumbnail of the video and the thumbnail of its chapters with timestamps. This will allow users to directly jump to the part of the video they're the most interested in.

youtube search chapters thumbnail screenshot gadgets360 youtube_search_chapters_thumbnail_screenshot_gadgets360

YouTube will let users browse through and skip to a video's chapters from the search results
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Gadgets 360

YouTube's blog post offers an example, "Let's say you're looking for a good sourdough recipe and want to work on your kneading technique. With these new search results, you can see all the steps in the video, from feeding the starter to pulling the bread out of the oven — and skip right to the chapter on kneading."

Another visual upgrade to YouTube search is the ability to preview a snippet of a video before it begins. This functionality was earlier available only on the desktop client. Now users will be able to get the same functionality while searching for a video on the mobile app.

YouTube will now also show search results for videos in languages apart from the native language of the user. These foreign language videos will appear in search if the user's native language does not have the content they're looking for. These videos will be shown with automatically generated captions, titles, and descriptions. YouTube mentions that this functionality will begin by supplementing videos in English first with other languages to follow soon.

The blog post also mentions that it is "experimenting with a new feature to complement search results with website links and other formats from Google Search." This new feature will first be available for users in India and Indonesia. It may be expanded to other regions if YouTube gets positive feedback from users.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Search, Google, Google Search
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Elon Musk’s 'AI Day' Confronts Tough Questions About Tesla’s Technology

Related Stories

YouTube Search to Show Chapter Thumbnails, Better Recommendations for Translated Videos
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Surface Online
  2. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Will Be Launching in India Soon
  3. Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition With 120Hz Displays Now in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  5. Pixel 5a 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,680mAh Battery, IP67 Rating Launched
  6. Vivo Y33s, Vivo Y21 Specifications Surface Online, May Launch Next Week
  7. Redmi 10 With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched: All You Need to Know
  8. How to Download Battlegrounds Mobile India on iOS
  9. Google, Facebook Unveil Asia Undersea Data Cable Plan
  10. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Delayed by Two Weeks
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Paid $55 Million for Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Team-Up: Report
  2. YouTube Search to Show Chapter Thumbnails, Better Recommendations for Translated Videos
  3. Elon Musk’s 'AI Day' Confronts Tough Questions About Tesla’s Technology
  4. WhatsApp Testing 90-Day Option for Disappearing Messages on Android
  5. Former Netflix Employees Charged With Insider Trading, Accused of Illegally Using Subscriber Growth Data
  6. T-Mobile Data Breach: US FCC to Investigate Personal Data Leak of 7.8 Million Customers
  7. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G India Launch Tipped for September
  8. Anthony Mackie Inks New Deal to Lead Captain America 4: Reports
  9. Making Diesel From Ramen Broth? Japanese Transport Company Makes It Possible
  10. Facebook May Not Lift Ban on Taliban After Afghan Takeover Even if US Softens Its View
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com