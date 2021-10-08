Technology News
  YouTube Discontinues Annual Rewind Video, Plans Global End Of Year Interactive Experience Instead

YouTube Discontinues Annual Rewind Video, Plans Global End-Of-Year Interactive Experience Instead

YouTube passes the responsibility of creating Rewind videos to creators.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 October 2021 12:13 IST
YouTube Discontinues Annual Rewind Video, Plans Global End-Of-Year Interactive Experience Instead

YouTube will not be funding creators to make these Rewind videos

Highlights
  • YouTube will highlight creators Rewind video on its social channels
  • YouTube will continue to have the annual Streamy Awards
  • YouTube will produce its annual trends list as well

YouTube will no longer make its annual year-end rewind videos, the company has confirmed. YouTube Rewind, a project that was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, will not make a comeback this year. In fact, the company has decided to stop making rewind videos altogether claiming that the platform is too massive and incorporating all of its facets in minutes-long videos is not possible. YouTube says that it leaves the onus of making rewind videos on creators. The video platform was criticised heavily in 2018 for its rewind video and it quickly became the most disliked video of all time.

Tubefilter cites a YouTube spokesperson to confirm that YouTube has retired its own Rewind video and is passing on the responsibility to creators to offer their perspective on the concept. In recent years, several creators have published their own versions of YouTube Rewind videos on the platform.

The video platform will reportedly not be funding any of these creator-made Rewind videos. However, the report says that it will promote them on its social channels. While Rewind videos won't be produced by YouTube anymore, it will continue to reportedly produce its annual trends lists and will have its Streamy Awards as well. The company also teased the arrival of a global end-of-year interactive experience. However, more details were not disclosed.

YouTube spokesperson told the publication, “Since Rewind started in 2011, we have seen creators from MrBeast [54 million views], elrubiusOMG, and Slayy Point, to so many more, create their own end-of-year videos, uniquely capturing the year from each of their perspectives. It'll continue to be inspiring to see the myriad of ways the most creative content producers in the world — our YouTube creators — encapsulate the end of year in their video recaps, as YouTube retires its own Rewind video.”

While the 2018 Rewind video invited controversy for YouTube, the previous generation videos were generally well received and received more likes than dislikes.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Rewind
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Bitcoin Values Drop Down To $54,000 But Ether, Cardano Continue Steady Climb
FIFA 23 Could Be Called EA Sports FC, as EA Considers Dropping FIFA Branding

YouTube Discontinues Annual Rewind Video, Plans Global End-Of-Year Interactive Experience Instead
