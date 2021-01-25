Technology News
YouTube.com Now Available to Be Installed as a Progressive Web App

PWA support was earlier added for YouTube Music and YouTube TV.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 25 January 2021 14:12 IST
Photo Credit: Reddit

The telltale plus-in-a-circle reportedly appears directly in the Omnibox in Chrome

Highlights
  • Shelf pinning on YouTube PWA gives users access to what’s playing
  • PWAs combine the best features of Web and mobile apps
  • Google had recently announced that it was bringing Stadia to iOS as a PWA

YouTube site can now be installed as a Progressive Web App (PWA) for quick access. PWAs are — in oversimplified terms — web pages that can work like apps on your phone. PWA support was earlier added for YouTube Music and YouTube TV. The support was incorporated into the main YouTube site over the past few days. Google had recently announced that it was bringing Stadia to iOS as a PWA. Google Photos was made available as a PWA back in 2018. Twitter had also launched its PWA in 2018.

As explained by Google Developers, PWAs use modern Web capabilities to deliver a user experience that is similar to using an app. Pages in browser tabs can deliver immersive, high-level apps.

In Chrome, users are prompted with a plus icon in the omnibox, to ‘Install app' notes 9to5Google. This is different from the ‘Install' option in the overflow menu in Google Chrome, which has been around for a while now.

After the PWA is installed, the users get a large red play logo in the app launcher to open YouTube in a window that doesn't have the address bar among other user interface elements. The shelf pinning feature gives the users immediate access to what's playing.

In November 2020, Google had announced that its cloud gaming service Stadia is finally coming to iOS as a PWA. In 2018, Google Photos was made available as a PWA. Twitter also launched its PWA on the Microsoft Store for mobile and desktop platforms in 2018.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PWA, YouTube, Google, YouTube Music, YouTube TV
