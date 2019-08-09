In a bid to establish a strong foothold in the online content-streaming segment against its competitors like Netflix and Spotify, Google has offered a three-month free trial of YouTube Premium to students in the US.

The deal essentially works by having students sign up for the $6.99 (roughly Rs. 500) per month plan which also includes YouTube Premium Music, that will allow users to use the services for free for three months.

"Attention: Students, for a limited time, new members can enjoy three months of the #YouTubeMusic Premium or @YouTubePremium student plan in select territories, on us. Let us know what you're playing to get #BacktoSchool," YouTube Music announced on Thursday.

YouTube Premium is the comprehensive subscription, which allows for downloading YouTube videos on mobile, removes ads from YouTube and gives access to YouTube Original shows, in addition to all the benefits of YouTube Music Premium.

YouTube Music Premium is Google's paid music streaming service, which allows for users to stream, download, and discover new music - basically Spotify or Apple Music, but built off YouTube, The Verge reported.

Recently, Amazon just announced Amazon Music Unlimited plan for students at $0.99 per month for students.