YouTube brought offline playback support back in 2014 to let users download their favourite videos to watch them offline. But now, the video streaming platform has expanded the original feature by adding a dedicated Recommended downloads section. The section was spotted being tested for some users earlier this month. However, Google has now confirmed its existence through an updated support page. YouTube for Android and iOS has also separately reordered video resolution options to let you easily pick the highest video quality.

The video download recommendations feature was spotted in some markets earlier this month. However, Google has now updated the support page for offline videos to detail the new development.

Essentially, YouTube will now list all the recommended content on the Downloads page, under the Recommended downloads section. A panel pop-up may also be seen at the bottom of the screen when there are new download recommendations. To download any of the recommended videos from the section, you simply need to tap the download icon.

"Recommended downloads won't be automatically saved to your device, nor use any of your storage, unless you tap the download icon to save them. If you tap the download icon while you're offline, the video will be downloaded the next time you connect to a Wi-Fi network approved for downloads," the YouTube team explained on the support page.

You can opt out of receiving download recommendations by toggling off the Recommended Downloads option by going through Settings > Backgrounds & Downloads after tapping on your profile picture.

In a related development, YouTube for Android and iOS has been updated with reordered video resolution options. The app was previously showing the lowest video quality on the top. It, however, now shows the available video quality options in descending order, with the highest video quality options featured towards the top.

The new change doesn't make any changes to video quality. Also, YouTube automatically chooses the best possible option based on your network connection.

The reordering of the video resolution options is rolling out to all Android and iOS users via a server-side update. We were able to spot the change on both Android and iOS devices available at our lab. The change was first reported by Android Police.