YouTube Music and YouTube Premium officially arrived in India two months ago. YouTube is now looking to rake in more subscribers in the form of college-going folks by launching more affordable ‘Student Plans' for the two services. The Student Plan for YouTube Music takes 40 percent off the standard monthly subscription fee, while YouTube Premium will be discounted by nearly the same value for students from recognised institutions. As for the benefits, the two premium content services from YouTube offer an ad-free experience, background playback, and local download to name a few.

The standard YouTube Music subscription in India is priced at Rs. 99 per month, but the Student Plan for YouTube Music brings the subscription fee down to Rs. 59. On the other hand, the YouTube Premium Student Plan will charge a monthly fee of Rs. 79, down from the standard subscription fee Rs. 129 per month fee. To recall, YouTube Music and YouTube Premium were launched in India two months ago.

Talking about the perks of subscribing to the paid services, YouTube Music will let users enjoy an ad-free music listening experience. Moreover, it will allow background playback and will also let users download content. The aforementioned benefits also extend to YouTube Premium subscription, but with another noteworthy perk thrown into the mix - exclusive access to YouTube Originals.

The Student Plans for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music will be available to full-time students enrolled in accredited colleges and universities across the country. To avail the Student Plans, users will have to furnish the necessary academic details whose eligibility will be determined by SheerID. Also, if you have an existing YouTube Music or YouTube Premium subscription, you will have to cancel it in order to get the benefits of the Student Plans that are now available to eligible users in India.