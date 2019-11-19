Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium Prepaid Plans Launched in India With Non Recurring Charges Starting at Rs. 109

YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium Prepaid Plans Launched in India With Non-Recurring Charges Starting at Rs. 109

YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium have added prepaid plans initially only for new users.

By | Updated: 19 November 2019 12:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium Prepaid Plans Launched in India With Non-Recurring Charges Starting at Rs. 109

YouTube Premium service debuted in India back in March

Highlights
  • YouTube Premium was initially available with subscription plans
  • YouTube Premium prepaid plans start at Rs. 139 a month
  • The new experience is limited to Android and Web users

YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium have added prepaid plans in India to let users receive ad-free experiences at a non-recurring charge. YouTube has brought the prepaid plans for one and three months. However, these are unlike the existing "subscription" plans under which users will be charged on a monthly recurring basis. The prepaid plans for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium are currently available through Android devices and the Web. This means that iOS users still have subscription plans as the only option to get the premium YouTube experience.

Once a prepaid plan is purchased, users get the option to extend their paid benefits by additional one-month or three months by purchasing additional top-ups for their membership. Users can also upgrade from a YouTube Music Premium membership to a YouTube Premium membership by opting for a prepaid plan.

While the prepaid plan for YouTube Premium is available at Rs. 139 for a month and Rs. 399 for three months, YouTube Music Premium can be purchased on a prepaid basis at Rs. 109 for a month and Rs. 309 for three months. In contrast, the YouTube Premium subscription is available at Rs. 129 a month. YouTube Music Premium, on the other hand, is available with a monthly subscription plan of Rs. 99. YouTube notably also offers a free one-month trial for users purchasing the subscription plans.

youtube premium music prepaid plans india YouTube Premium YouTube Music Premium

YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium prepaid plans are available for up to three months

 

"With these new plans for India, users can now purchase prepaid plans without enrolling in an ongoing subscription and enhance their viewing and listening experience with all the paid membership benefits for the period that they pay for," writes Pawan Agarwal, Head of Music Content Partnerships, India and South Asia, YouTube, in a blog post.

To sign up for the prepaid plans, you need to visit the offers section of YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium. There are options to pay via a credit or debit card from Visa or Mastercard. Moreover, the prepaid plans are at present visible for new users. This means that if you already have the subscription plan for YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium, you won't see the option to switch to one of the prepaid plans.

The prepaid plans are indeed expensive when compared with the subscription plans that YouTube introduced in India back in March. However, the new move would influence users to test YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium for a month or three months without worrying for any recurring charges that apply when going for the subscription plans.

"We hope this added flexibility to decide on your preferred method of payment will help you to enjoy the YouTube Premium and Music Premium experience," notes Agarwal.

In May, YouTube also brought cheaper student plans under which eligible students can avail YouTube Music at Rs. 59 a month or YouTube Premium at Rs. 79 a month. The Google-owned company also recently started a three-month free trial for students.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, YouTube, Google
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Half-Life: Alyx VR Game Announced by Valve, More Details to Arrive on November 21
Snapchat Says It Checks Political Ads for Deception, Unlike Facebook
Honor Smartphones
YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium Prepaid Plans Launched in India With Non-Recurring Charges Starting at Rs. 109
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
  2. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  3. Realme X2 Pro to Launch in India Tomorrow: Everything You Should Know
  4. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth Spotted Tweeting From an iPhone
  5. Xiaomi Launches Mi Reader With 6-Inch HD E-Ink Display, USB Type-C Port
  6. TikTok Hits 1.5 Billion Downloads, India Leads the Chart: Sensor Tower
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro Snapdragon 730G Variant Rumour Refuted by GM Lu Weibing
  8. YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium Get Prepaid Plans in India
  9. Vivo Y19 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Saturn Moon Titan Shaped by Same Forces as Earth: Researchers
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO to Launch Cartosat-2, 13 Nanosatellites From the US on November 25
  2. Google Acquires Enterprise Software Firm CloudSimple
  3. Snapchat Says It Checks Political Ads for Deception, Unlike Facebook
  4. YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium Prepaid Plans Launched in India With Non-Recurring Charges Starting at Rs. 109
  5. Half-Life: Alyx VR Game Announced by Valve, More Details to Arrive on November 21
  6. Saturn Moon Titan Shaped by Same Forces as Earth: Researchers
  7. Facebook, Instagram, Messenger Outages Reported by Users
  8. WhatsApp Hit by Critical Security Vulnerability Triggered by Specially-Crafted MP4 File
  9. Airtel Joins Vodafone to Say It Will Raise Mobile Tariffs From December
  10. iOS 13.2.3, iPadOS 13.2.3 Released to Address Background Content Download Issue: What's New, How to Download
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.