YouTube Music Starts Rolling Out ‘My 2020 Year in Review’ Playlists

YouTube Music began rolling out the playlist for some users in November, though it is now appearing more widely.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 December 2020 16:40 IST
YouTube Music Starts Rolling Out 'My 2020 Year in Review' Playlists

YouTube Music is also showing distinct playlists to highlight top songs of the year

Highlights
  • YouTube Music is showing the '2020 Year in Review' playlist in Home tab
  • It doesn’t arrange songs by the frequency of the songs played
  • YouTube Music also offers a list showing the top songs of 2020

YouTube Music has started showing an auto-generated playlist titled 'My 2020 Year in Review' that features the songs you've listened to the most during the year. The new update seems quite similar to Spotify's 2020 Wrapped and Apple Music's Replay. In addition to the custom playlist, YouTube Music also features distinct playlists showing the top songs of the year. These include top rock, R&B, country, pop, and indie songs of 2020. The Year in Review as well as the top songs of 2020 playlists appear in the Home tab of the YouTube Music app.

The My 2020 Year in Review playlist started to appear for some users in November, though it has now been rolled out more widely, as reported by Abner Li of 9to5Google. You can look for it in the Home feed of your YouTube Music app. Alternatively, you can find it online as well.

youtube music year in review playlist screenshot gadgets 360 YouTube Music

YouTube Music has started showing a 'My 2020 Year in Review' playlist on the Home feed

 

Songs featured in the ‘My 2020 Year in Review' playlist are apparently not arranged according to the number of times you played a particular song. Also, the number of songs included seems to vary between 80 and 100 for different users.

YouTube Music lets you download your ‘Year in Review' playlist for offline playback. However, you can't share it with your friends or edit the song order as per your preference.

Similar to YouTube Music, Spotify launched its 2020 Wrapped earlier this week to let users recap their listening history for the year. Apple Music also has Replay that features a collection of the most-played artists, songs, and albums.

Alongside the Year in Review playlist, YouTube Music is showing 'Top Songs of 2020' playlist to let you listen to the most popular tracks of the year. There are also playlists for rock, R&B, country, pop, and indie songs of 2020.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: YouTube Music, YouTube Music 2020 Year in Review, Top songs of 2020, YouTube
