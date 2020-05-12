Technology News
YouTube Music Makes It Easier to Transfer Content From Google Play Music

Google Play Music users will get notified once the transfer of content to YouTube Music is complete.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 May 2020 20:00 IST
YouTube Music tries to make transition from Google Play Music smoother

Highlights
  • YouTube Music allows transfer of uploads, purchases, and other content
  • You can also move your podcast subscription to Google Podcasts
  • YouTube Music recently got some features similar to Google Play Music

Google has been making a shift from Google Play Music to YouTube Music. While the transition would take some time to complete fully, the search giant has now made it easier for Google Play Music users to transfer their content and start using the YouTube Music service. A dedicated option has been provided on the YouTube Music app to let users to transfer content such as uploads, purchases, added songs, and albums, and playlists. A webpage has also been created for transferring podcasts from Google Play Music to Google Podcasts that is Google's own podcast app.

With the latest update that is initially rolling out for select users, the YouTube Music app for Android and iOS will offer you the option to transfer your content from Google Play Music. This will let you transfer your uploads, purchases, added songs and albums, personal and subscribed playlists, likes and dislikes, and curated stations. The app will start showing your updated recommendations once you're done with the transfer. Also, Google will notify you via email and notifications when the music library transfer is complete. You'll be able to see your content in the Library tab of the YouTube Music app.

YouTube Music users are getting the option to easily transfer content from Google Play Music

 

In case if you're a podcast listener on Google Play Music, you have been provided with a webpage that helps you transfer your subscriptions and episode progress to Google Podcasts.

Automatic shift to an equivalent tier
Aside from the updates to ease transfers, Google has announced that Google Play Music Unlimited subscribers will be automatically granted an equivalent tier of the YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Premium — depending upon their existing subscription. The company is, of course, recommending new users to start their journey with the YouTube service over Google Play Music.

Interestingly, Google Play Music and YouTube Music have the same pricing for the ad-free experience that is Rs. 99 a month. Users can also pick YouTube Premium that includes add-free music and video subscription at Rs. 129 a month. Moreover, you can go with the ad-supported version of YouTube Music for free.

Recent changes to convince Google Play Music users
Google last week brought an Explore tab to the YouTube Music app for both Android and iOS users that brings "New releases" and "genres" options. The app also included support for showing lyrics to users. In March last year, YouTube Music also added the option to play locally stored audio files. Google also recently enabled support for adding up to 1,00,000 personal tracks to a YouTube Music library (an increase from over 50,000 tracks allowed on Google Play Music). All these changes are a part of the ongoing transition that is aimed to convince the existing Google Play Music users to use YouTube Music.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

