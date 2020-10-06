Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Music Now Lets Free Users Cast Uploaded Songs, Play Personal Playlists via Google Assistant

YouTube Music Now Lets Free Users Cast Uploaded Songs, Play Personal Playlists via Google Assistant

YouTube Music only allowed premium subscribers to cast their uploaded content until now.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 6 October 2020 11:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Music Now Lets Free Users Cast Uploaded Songs, Play Personal Playlists via Google Assistant

YouTube is also rolling out the ability to play personal playlists via Google Assistant.

Highlights
  • YouTube Music is letting free users cast their content on speakers
  • Until now, only premium subscribers of YouTube Music could do this
  • Users can also use Google Assistant to play their personal playlists

YouTube Music is now letting free users cast their uploaded music to devices and speakers. Until now, only premium subscribers were able to do this. YouTube is also rolling out the ability to play personal playlists via Google Assistant. You can request the personal playlists by name and YouTube Music will identify and play the correct one. Google looks to replace Google Play Music with YouTube Music this month, so these timely updates could enhance the latter's features.

YouTube Music will let free users cast uploaded content to smart speakers, displays, and more compatible devices, thereby giving them more autonomy over their music. This feature was spotted by a Reddit user and appears to be rolling out to Android as well as iOS.

As per the personal playlist update, Google is making two of its services – Google Assistant and YouTube Music work better with each other. A report by Android Police claimed that the users would be able to start a YouTube personal playlist through a quick request via Google Assistant. It said that YouTube Music has been spotted testing this feature a few months ago, and now it was being expanded.

YouTube also announced that it was expanding its Explore tab to include global YouTube Charts. YouTube Music users will be able to explore the top songs, top music videos, top artists, genres, and trending music across 57 countries. Users will be able to switch Charts between the available countries too.

Google Play Music will stop functioning from this month on and the service will be replaced by YouTube Music. Google Play users have until December to transfer all their content to YouTube Music. Google is focusing on having one music streaming app and has been rolling out features and improvements on YouTube Music to make it as user-friendly as possible.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube Music, Google, Google Assistant
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatches With Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 Processor Launched

Related Stories

YouTube Music Now Lets Free Users Cast Uploaded Songs, Play Personal Playlists via Google Assistant
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
  2. OnePlus to Launch New Earphones Alongside OnePlus 8T Next Week
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With Exynos 990 SoC Launched in India
  5. OnePlus 8T Front Camera Features Hinted at in Teaser Video
  6. Infinix Hot 10 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Sennheiser HD250BT, CX120BT Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  8. Poco C3 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India
  9. Mi Watch Revolve First Impressions
  10. Oppo A15 to Launch Soon in India, Amazon Teaser Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Casts Paddy Considine as Viserys I Targaryen
  2. Asus ROG Phone 3 Gets a New 12GB + 128GB Variant in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Instagram Marks 10th Birthday With New Anti-Bullying Features, Expands Shopping to IGTV
  4. Google Brings Dedicated Night Mode to Android Go Phones, Nokia 1.3 May Get It First
  5. Sennheiser HD250BT, CX120BT Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020 Launches Include Motorola Smart Wireless Earbuds, Nokia Smart TV
  7. Mirzapur Season 2 Trailer Sets Up a Revenge Tale in Uttar Pradesh’s Hinterland
  8. Vivo X60 Launch Tipped to Be Imminent as Promotional Material Spotted in Retail Stores
  9. Nvidia Unveils Maxine AI for Better Video Calls, Ampere-Based RTX A6000 and A40 GPUs, New Supercomputer, More
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 Sale to Kick Off October 17, Prime Members to Get Early Access
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com