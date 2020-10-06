YouTube Music is now letting free users cast their uploaded music to devices and speakers. Until now, only premium subscribers were able to do this. YouTube is also rolling out the ability to play personal playlists via Google Assistant. You can request the personal playlists by name and YouTube Music will identify and play the correct one. Google looks to replace Google Play Music with YouTube Music this month, so these timely updates could enhance the latter's features.

YouTube Music will let free users cast uploaded content to smart speakers, displays, and more compatible devices, thereby giving them more autonomy over their music. This feature was spotted by a Reddit user and appears to be rolling out to Android as well as iOS.

As per the personal playlist update, Google is making two of its services – Google Assistant and YouTube Music work better with each other. A report by Android Police claimed that the users would be able to start a YouTube personal playlist through a quick request via Google Assistant. It said that YouTube Music has been spotted testing this feature a few months ago, and now it was being expanded.

YouTube also announced that it was expanding its Explore tab to include global YouTube Charts. YouTube Music users will be able to explore the top songs, top music videos, top artists, genres, and trending music across 57 countries. Users will be able to switch Charts between the available countries too.

Google Play Music will stop functioning from this month on and the service will be replaced by YouTube Music. Google Play users have until December to transfer all their content to YouTube Music. Google is focusing on having one music streaming app and has been rolling out features and improvements on YouTube Music to make it as user-friendly as possible.

