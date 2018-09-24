NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Music for Android Now Receiving Streaming, Download Quality Controls: Report

YouTube Music for Android Now Receiving Streaming, Download Quality Controls: Report

, 24 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Music for Android Now Receiving Streaming, Download Quality Controls: Report

Highlights

  • Quality controls come with new options in the Settings menu
  • Company has not specified the bitrate for each tier of download quality
  • You can choose between downloading audio on mobile data and on Wi-Fi

Google is rolling out audio streaming and download quality controls for YouTube Music on the Android operating system, the media reported.

The latest video streaming quality controls come with new options in the Settings menu - low, normal, high and always high - that would allow users to choose the quality of video content on the platform, keeping in mind their requirements and data constraints. However, the company has not specified the bitrate for each tier of download quality. Also, there are separate options to choose between downloading audio on mobile data and on Wi-Fi networks.

Separately, under Audio Quality in the Downloads menu users can choose between Low, Normal, and High. Moreover, there is a Video Quality setting with the option Audio Only that "allows users to set the streaming service to only store audio."

"Beyond an audiophile's desire for the highest quality sound, adding this setting helps users better manage their data plans when streaming, as well as device storage when queuing songs for offline playback," 9To5Google reported on Saturday.

The search giant officially announced audio streaming and download quality controls along with the promise to adopt a more consistent update cycle for YouTube Music earlier in August and confirmed these features last month. Users must have the latest version of the YouTube Music app on Android to be able to get access to these features, the report added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube Music
Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, Mi 8 Pro Global Launch Teased Officially
Pricee
YouTube Music for Android Now Receiving Streaming, Download Quality Controls: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6T 'Official Poster' Leaked, Shows Waterdrop Notch Design
  2. First Samsung Phone With Triple Rear Cameras Launching in India Tomorrow
  3. Motorola One Power With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi Mi TVs to Be Available Offline via Mi Preferred Partner Stores
  5. Samsung Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J6+ First Impressions
  6. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, Mi 8 Pro Global Launch Teased Formally
  7. Nokia 5.1 Plus Price in India Announced, Goes on Sale on October 1
  8. FIFA 19 Release Date Broken Internationally
  9. Motorola One Power Launched at Rs. 15,999, Available Oct 5: Highlights
  10. The Walking Dead Studio Telltale Games to Shut Down
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.