Google is rolling out audio streaming and download quality controls for YouTube Music on the Android operating system, the media reported.

The latest video streaming quality controls come with new options in the Settings menu - low, normal, high and always high - that would allow users to choose the quality of video content on the platform, keeping in mind their requirements and data constraints. However, the company has not specified the bitrate for each tier of download quality. Also, there are separate options to choose between downloading audio on mobile data and on Wi-Fi networks.

Separately, under Audio Quality in the Downloads menu users can choose between Low, Normal, and High. Moreover, there is a Video Quality setting with the option Audio Only that "allows users to set the streaming service to only store audio."

"Beyond an audiophile's desire for the highest quality sound, adding this setting helps users better manage their data plans when streaming, as well as device storage when queuing songs for offline playback," 9To5Google reported on Saturday.

The search giant officially announced audio streaming and download quality controls along with the promise to adopt a more consistent update cycle for YouTube Music earlier in August and confirmed these features last month. Users must have the latest version of the YouTube Music app on Android to be able to get access to these features, the report added.