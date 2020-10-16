Technology News
YouTube Music App for Apple Watch Launched Ahead of Wear OS by Google Version

Users are required to have an Apple Watch that is Series 3 or above and runs on watchOS 6 or above to use the app.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 16 October 2020 11:45 IST
Users can control playback directly using the YouTube Music app on Apple Watch

Highlights
  • Users can browse music and control playback directly from the app
  • The YouTube Music app will give users recommendations for new songs

YouTube Music app is now available for Apple Watch. Users can browse music collections, control playback, and select casting options directly using the app on their Apple Watch. In order to use the app, users are required to have the latest version of YouTube Music, an Apple Watch that is Series 3 or above (running watchOS 6 or above), a YouTube Premium subscription, and of course, an iPhone. As Google prepares to shut down Google Play Music later this month to focus on only one music streaming platform, it has been introducing new features for YouTube Music. Notably, the launch of the YouTube Music app on the Apple Watch comes ahead of a launch on the Wear OS by Google wearable platform.

YouTube announced that the app will come with a complication (a term for a watch function apart from telling time) – a customisation feature on the Apple Watch that lets users display relevant information directly on the watch face. The YouTube Music complication will give users direct access to playback controls, as well as recommendations for new songs based on their listening habits. They can also cast music from their iPhone directly to their speaker, with the press of a button.

“Whether you're out for a run, riding your bike or just walking around the house — YouTube Music for Apple Watch puts playback controls within easy reach,” said the YouTube Music team in a blog post. You can download it on your Apple Watch from the App Store.

As Google Play Music prepares to shut down later this month, parent company Google has been focusing on YouTube Music, introducing several new features. Now, users can play personal playlists via Google Assistant and cast their uploaded music to devices and speakers (this feature was earlier limited to premium subscribers). It also expanded its Explore tab to include global YouTube Charts.

Earlier this week, Google also rolled out new features to enhance the YouTube Music app's experience on TVs. In the blog post, addressing its YouTube Music plans for smartwatches including those powered by its own Wear OS platform, the company said, "this is just the beginning for YouTube Music on smartwatches. Stay tuned for additional updates on YouTube Music availability on Wear."

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube Music, Apple Watch, YouTube, watchOS 6
His Dark Materials Season 2 Trailer Sets Up the ‘Great War’

