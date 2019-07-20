Technology News
loading

YouTube Music App Now Allows Switching Between Audio and Video

YouTube Music app is available on both Android and iOS.

By | Updated: 20 July 2019 10:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Music App Now Allows Switching Between Audio and Video
Highlights
  • With this feature, you can transit from audio to video easily
  • There is a new video button at the top of the YouTube Music app screen
  • This feature is available to premium users only

After matching over five million audio tracks with their official videos, YouTube Music is now letting premium users to transit from the audio of a track to watching the music video without any pauses or interruptions.

"Switching between audio songs to music videos is as simple as the tap of a button. Users will notice a video button at the top of the screen as they start listening to a song and with a tap, they can instantly start watching the music video or flip back to the audio at the same point," Brandon Bilinski, Product Manager, YouTube Music wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

YouTube Music also ensures that in instances when a user decides to flip from video to the audio, all the other sounds that go with the music video -- like long introductions -- would not be included in between the audio song.

"Not into music videos? We've got you covered. To stick to songs 100 per cent of the time, turn off the music video option by toggling 'Don't play music videos' to the 'on' position," Bilinski added.

YouTube Music arrived in India earlier in March.

According to a recent report by Deloitte and the Indian Music Industry (IMI), the audio and video over the top (OTT) market in India is valued at around $280 million.

The evolving audio OTT market provides nearly 150 million monthly active users access to millions of soundtracks across platforms.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Music
Huawei's Major Suppliers Said to Meet With White House to Discuss US Ban
Honor Smartphones
YouTube Music App Now Allows Switching Between Audio and Video
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi K20 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  2. Baby’s First Smart Diaper: Pampers Takes ‘Wearables’ to a Whole New Level
  3. Oppo K3 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 710 Debuts in India
  4. This Could Be the First Nokia Feature Phone Running Android
  5. The Lion King Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  6. Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Opens Up on Redmi K20 India Price After Fans Complain
  7. Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z
  8. Watching Porn in Incognito Mode? Google, Facebook Can Still Track You
  9. Panasonic Launches New GX600 Range of 4K HDR LED Smart TVs in India
  10. Vivo S Series India Launch Soon, Vivo S1 Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. Tinder Bypasses Google Play Billing for In-App Purchases, Revolt Against App Store Fee
  2. YouTube Music App Now Allows Switching Between Audio and Video
  3. Huawei's Major Suppliers Said to Meet With White House to Discuss US Ban
  4. Apollo 11 Space Mission: Buzz Aldrin Complains About Current US Lunar Ability
  5. Game of Thrones Cast Talks Season 8 Backlash, Fan Petition, Ending, and More at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  6. The Boys Renewed for Season 2, Casts Aya Cash as Stormfront — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  7. The Witcher Trailer Released by Netflix at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  8. Rick and Morty Season 4 First Look Released at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  9. Avengers: Endgame Directors Tease Secret Wars (Again), Field Silly Questions From Cast Members at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  10. Avengers: Endgame Writers Talk Deleted Scenes, Draft Ideas at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.