Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Gets Redesigned Video Watch Page on Mobile, YouTube Music Also Getting New Features

YouTube Gets Redesigned Video Watch Page on Mobile, YouTube Music Also Getting New Features

Both Android and iOS users of YouTube and YouTube Music apps are receiving new updates.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 8 May 2020 18:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Gets Redesigned Video Watch Page on Mobile, YouTube Music Also Getting New Features

Photo Credit: Twitter / @youtubemusic

YouTube Android and iOS app users will see comment box right under the channel bar

Highlights
  • Google last month announced that YouTube will get a new design
  • YouTube now displays larger thumbs on Video Watch Page
  • YouTube Music adds Explore tab for new music recommendations

YouTube's video watch page on mobile has received a facelift. The new design comes days after Google announced that both Android and iOS apps will receive the updates soon. One of the latest updates that many users will notice is the positioning of the comment box. YouTube mobile users can now view and post comments by tapping on the comment box just underneath the channel bar with subscribe button - unlike before where users had to scroll down to the very end of the video page to post or view comments. Meanwhile, YouTube Music app is also getting some new features including an "Explore" tab and more. Google has said that the update is "now available" for both Android and iOS users of the app.

Starting with YouTube update, the comment bar on any video page is now prominently visible to both Android and iOS users of the YouTube app. Google in a blog post last month said that the tech giant found more people were "writing comments with the new design." Additionally, Google has introduced large thumbnails in the "Up next" feed. Google in the post said that with this update, users will "see more info about each video at a glance."

"You'll also notice channel icons below each video to help you recognise your favourite creators while you scroll through the feed," Google said while explaining the new YouTube update.

Lastly, Google in April had also said that the YouTube Android and iOS app will display "new types" of content alongside the videos in Up Next feed of a video page. These include "Community Posts, "YouTube Mixes", and more. This feature has also been added to the video-sharing platform.

Meanwhile, Google via YouTube Music Twitter account announced that both Android and iOS users of the app will now be able to find new music through the newly introduced 'Explore' tab. The Explore tab further contains 'New Releases' and 'Moods and genres' tab that offers a variety of music options. Moreover, users can also check out the lyrics of a song directly on the page where the music is being played. However, when we tried the feature on both Android and iOS versions of the app, lyrics weren't getting displayed. So hopefully, Google will be updating this feature further in the near future.

The updates for YouTube and YouTube Music come around a time when people across the world are staying indoors and spending more time online owning to the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Video Watch Page, YouTube Music, Google
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Jio Launches Rs. 2,399 Annual Prepaid Recharge Plan With 2GB Daily High-Speed Data Benefits
Web Stories
Best Xbox Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Xbox Exclusive Franchises
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
tech Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get

Related Stories

YouTube Gets Redesigned Video Watch Page on Mobile, YouTube Music Also Getting New Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Streaming Device Launched in India
  3. Popular Google Doodle Games Brings the Classic Pac-Man Game
  4. Jio Launches New ‘Work-From-Home’ Prepaid Recharge Plan
  5. Amazon Has Renewed Four More Shots Please! for a Third Season
  6. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  7. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Launch Impressions: Flagship Features and Aspirations
  8. New Poco Products to Launch on May 12, Poco F2 Series Expected
  9. Realme India CEO Teases Realme X3 with 60x SuperZoom Support
  10. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z to Go on Sale in India Starting May 10
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Aims to Restart Fremont Plant as Soon as Friday: Report
  2. YouTube Gets Redesigned Video Watch Page on Mobile, YouTube Music Also Getting New Features
  3. Jio Launches Rs. 2,399 Annual Prepaid Recharge Plan With 2GB Daily High-Speed Data Benefits
  4. Aarogya Setu: Kerala High Court Seeks Government Reply Over Challenge to Mandatory App
  5. Google Takes 'Bolo' App Global as 'Read Along' to Help Kids With Reading, Comprehension Skills
  6. Mi 10 vs OnePlus 8: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  7. Realme X3 With 60x SuperZoom Teased, May Launch in India Soon
  8. Redmi 9 Surfaces on Xiaomi’s RF Exposure Webpage, Launch Imminent
  9. MIUI 12 Global Launch Expected on May 19
  10. Samsung Galaxy A21s Alleged Promo Video Surfaces Online, Camera Features Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com