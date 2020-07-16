Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Brings Back HD Streaming on Mobile App in India When Connected to Wi Fi

YouTube Brings Back HD Streaming on Mobile App in India When Connected to Wi-Fi

YouTube mobile app users that use mobile data will have to wait for SD streaming restrictions to lift.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 July 2020 13:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Brings Back HD Streaming on Mobile App in India When Connected to Wi-Fi

YouTube mobile app now shows 720p, 1080p, and 1440p options

Highlights
  • YouTube mobile app users get HD streaming
  • Only Wi-Fi connections are seeing HD streaming options on the app
  • YouTube on desktop has been able to stream in HD throughout

YouTube has brought back HD streaming to its mobile app for users in India. During the initial stages of the lockdown, it was announced that streaming quality on the app in India will be restricted to SD (480p) to save Internet bandwidth. Now, it seems like the restriction has been lifted and YouTube videos on the mobile app are available to watch at HD, full-HD, and even higher quality. However, this is only applicable when watching videos on the app using Wi-Fi and mobile data viewing is still restricted to SD quality.

The YouTube app now allows users in India to watch videos in HD quality when connected to Wi-Fi. Depending on what quality the video has been uploaded in, the quality settings now show options for 720p, 1080p, and 1440p, besides the standard definition 144p, 240p, 360p, and 480p. Notably, the HD options are only available when connected to Wi-Fi as the same video when viewed on mobile data reverts to 480p quality.

Additionally, this development appears to be for all YouTube users and not just the YouTube Premium subscription holders. This means everyone should be able to view videos in HD on the app. As of now, the Google-owned service has not made any official announcement for the same.

Notably, YouTube on desktop has been able to stream videos on HD quality and the restrictions were only implemented for mobile app users.

The SD streaming restriction was implemented back in March during the initial coronavirus lockdown to save bandwidth. Not just YouTube, but other streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar had also done the same. Notable, it was stated that YouTube will temporarily default to SD quality at 480p on mobile networks until April 14. But, this restriction still continues for mobile data users.

But, now that YouTube has allowed HD streaming on the app when connected to Wi-Fi, mobile data users should also see the restriction lift in the near future.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, Coronavirus, YouTube for Android, YouTube for iOS, Google, Covid 19
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
TSMC Reports Record Q2 Profits on Demand for Faster Chips

Related Stories

YouTube Brings Back HD Streaming on Mobile App in India When Connected to Wi-Fi
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro With Hole-Punch Design Launched in India
  2. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Video Support, Android TV Launched
  3. OnePlus Nord Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Jio TV+ Curation Platform Announced, Brings Single Sign-In for 12 OTT Apps
  5. Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Other Major Twitter Accounts Hacked in Bitcoin Scam
  6. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Netflix Will Release 17 Indian Titles in the ‘Coming Months’
  8. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  9. Cure.fit's Engineering Head Explains How COVID Has Changed Gyms
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31s Tipped to Launch in India in July
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Testing TV Interface With New Card Design
  2. YouTube Brings Back HD Streaming on Mobile App in India When Connected to Wi-Fi
  3. TSMC Reports Record Q2 Profits on Demand for Faster Chips
  4. Samsung Galaxy M01s With Helio P22 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Vivo TWS Neo Earbuds With 14.2mm Drivers, 5.5 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro With Hole-Punch Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme’s 125W UltraDART Tech Can Fully Charge a 4,000mAh Battery in 20 Minutes
  8. iQoo U1 With Triple Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 720G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Twitter Hack: Apple, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Other High-Profile Accounts Hacked in Bitcoin Scam
  10. Samsung to Bring Optical Image Stabilisation on New Galaxy A-Series Phones Next Year: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com