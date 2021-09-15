Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Mobile App Rolls Out New Translate Feature for Comments, Supports Over 100 Languages

YouTube Mobile App Rolls Out New Translate Feature for Comments, Supports Over 100 Languages

The new Translate button can be spotted right below each comment.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 September 2021 16:23 IST
YouTube Mobile App Rolls Out New Translate Feature for Comments, Supports Over 100 Languages

YouTube supports translation in Portuguese, Spanish, French, and Bahasa

Highlights
  • YouTube allows for translation of one comment at a time
  • The translate button sits above the like and dislike buttons
  • Comments will be translated only if the button is clicked

YouTube is rolling out the ability to translate comments between over 100 languages. This feature is rolling out for mobile users currently and it enables users to read comments in other languages by doing an instant translation in the YouTube mobile app. The YouTube app now has a translate button just below every comment to enable translation of text just in that comment. Users can easily flip between the translated text and the original comment posted in a regional language.

The company tweeted to announce the rollout of the new Translate button for YouTube mobile users. It is live on the YouTube app for Android and iOS both, and the Translate button can be spotted right below comments. For instance, the comments posted below a video in a different language will have the option to ‘Translate to English' right below the text if your native language is set to English. This button sits above the like, dislike, and reply options shown in the box of every comment.

The YouTube translate button instantly translates the comment, enabling conversations with communities around the world. As mentioned, the YouTube app supports translation in over 100 languages including Spanish, Portuguese, Deutsch, French, Bahasa, and more. You have to click on the button each time you want to translate comments — it doesn't automatically translate all comments on a video.

In an effort to expand its global reach, YouTube recently was spotted doing automatic translation of video titles and descriptions of its vast trove of videos into multiple languages as well. For a few users, YouTube was translating video titles and descriptions of the videos on its site in their languages automatically while browsing, which helped with better discovery of content. The new YouTube translation feature is reported to be available for both YouTube Web and mobile app users.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Translations
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Realme Band 2 With Larger Colour Display, SpO2 Monitoring, 12 Days Battery Life Launched

Related Stories

YouTube Mobile App Rolls Out New Translate Feature for Comments, Supports Over 100 Languages
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specs and More
  2. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  3. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Get Price Cuts in India: Details Here
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  5. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Review: A Solid Entertainment Package and Nothing More
  6. New iPad, iPad mini With Faster Performance, Improved Displays Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India Launch Teased by Amazon
  8. Apple Watch Series 7 With All-New Design, Large Displays Goes Official
  9. Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, 11 Lite 5G NE to Launch Today: How to Watch Event
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. 'Chips Act' Planned by EU to Promote Semi-Conductor Self Sufficiency
  2. YouTube Mobile App Rolls Out New Translate Feature for Comments, Supports Over 100 Languages
  3. Realme Band 2 With Larger Colour Display, SpO2 Monitoring, 12 Days Battery Life Launched
  4. SpaceX Inspiration4 Launch to Be Livestreamed by Netflix on YouTube: How to Watch
  5. Realme Dizo Watch 2, Realme Dizo Watch Pro Smartwatches With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
  6. iQoo Z5 Launch Date Set for September 23, Snapdragon 778G Confirmed
  7. Artificial Intelligence Has a Lot to Learn From Sea Slug, Study Suggests
  8. Snap Hires Jacqueline Beauchere as Its First Global Head of Platform Safety
  9. Google Says It Offers More Than KRW 12 Trillion in Consumer Benefits in South Korea
  10. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Prices in India Cut After iPhone 13 Series Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com