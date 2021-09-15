YouTube is rolling out the ability to translate comments between over 100 languages. This feature is rolling out for mobile users currently and it enables users to read comments in other languages by doing an instant translation in the YouTube mobile app. The YouTube app now has a translate button just below every comment to enable translation of text just in that comment. Users can easily flip between the translated text and the original comment posted in a regional language.

The company tweeted to announce the rollout of the new Translate button for YouTube mobile users. It is live on the YouTube app for Android and iOS both, and the Translate button can be spotted right below comments. For instance, the comments posted below a video in a different language will have the option to ‘Translate to English' right below the text if your native language is set to English. This button sits above the like, dislike, and reply options shown in the box of every comment.

Now on mobile: A 'Translate' button for YouTube comments in over 100 languages 💬🌎



Unlock conversations with communities around the world in just one click!



Try it out in español, português, Deutsch, Français, Pусский, 日本語, Bahasa & 100+ more



The YouTube translate button instantly translates the comment, enabling conversations with communities around the world. As mentioned, the YouTube app supports translation in over 100 languages including Spanish, Portuguese, Deutsch, French, Bahasa, and more. You have to click on the button each time you want to translate comments — it doesn't automatically translate all comments on a video.

In an effort to expand its global reach, YouTube recently was spotted doing automatic translation of video titles and descriptions of its vast trove of videos into multiple languages as well. For a few users, YouTube was translating video titles and descriptions of the videos on its site in their languages automatically while browsing, which helped with better discovery of content. The new YouTube translation feature is reported to be available for both YouTube Web and mobile app users.