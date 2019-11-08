Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Homepage Redesign Brings Video Queue and Option to Mute Channels

YouTube Homepage Redesign Brings Video Queue and Option to Mute Channels

YouTube has also made its terms of service easier to read.

By | Updated: 8 November 2019 13:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Homepage Redesign Brings Video Queue and Option to Mute Channels

YouTube's new features are rolling out now for desktop and tablets.

Highlights
  • YouTube’s latest redesign is rolling out now
  • The redesign will first come to desktop and apps for Android, iOS tablets
  • YouTube has also made its terms of service easier to view and understand

Google-owned streaming service YouTube is among the most popular in the world, offering free content from creators the world over. The service is now looking to improve the browsing experience for viewers, and has rolled out a redesign for the homepage that brings new features, including easy discovery of information related to content, a new video queue, and the ability to mute channels that you aren't interested in. The updated homepage for YouTube is now rolling out for desktop browsers and tablet apps for Android and iOS.

The first change in the redesign for YouTube sees video tiles on the homepage get larger, with higher resolution previews and improved information. Users will now be able to see channel icons below videos previewed on the homepage, letting them more easily identify channels and content creators from the screen itself.

Another big change comes with the addition of a video queue option, which lets users set the queue of which videos to play in order. You can also continue to add videos to the ‘Watch Later' list, which remains saved in your profile even after you close the browser. You can also choose to mute a channel, by selecting the ‘Don't recommend channel' option. This will remove it from recommendations going forward.

YouTube has also committed to bringing a feature that has already been rolled out for Android - selecting your favourite topics and customising your home feed - to desktop and tablets as well, as reported by 9to5Google. Finally, YouTube has also made its terms of service a bit easier to read, highlighting the fact that the new terms will go live on December 10. Some of these new terms will relate to age restrictions for use, as well as offering more clarity on how YouTube uses your content and comments.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Oppo Reno 3 Price and Specifications Tipped, Said to Feature 60-Megapixel Camera and Snapdragon 735 SoC
Honor Smartphones
YouTube Homepage Redesign Brings Video Queue and Option to Mute Channels
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue Colour Variant Launched
  2. iPhone 11 Pro Max Ranked No. 2 on DxOMark Camera Tests
  3. Leica SL2 47-Megapixel Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched
  4. PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update to Bring New Character, TDM Map, and More
  5. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro Launch Schedule Tipped
  6. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out Updated Group Privacy Settings Globally
  7. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Setup Launched
  8. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  9. Realme X2 Pro Teased on Flipkart Two Weeks Ahead of India Launch
  10. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
#Latest Stories
  1. Robots 'Not Evil' Says Boston Dynamics as Humanoids Go Viral
  2. US Presidential Hopeful Elizabeth Warren Challenges Bill Gates on 'Wealth Tax'
  3. ZTE Blade A7 Prime, ZTE Blade 10 Prime With 16-Megapixel Camera, 3,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. iPhone 11 Pro Max Ranked No. 2 in DxOMark’s Camera Tests, Behind Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Xiaomi's Latest
  5. YouTube Homepage Redesign Brings Video Queue and Option to Mute Channels
  6. Oppo Reno 3 Price and Specifications Tipped, Said to Feature 60-Megapixel Camera and Snapdragon 735 SoC
  7. Huawei Y9s With Kirin 710F, Triple Rear Cameras Goes Official
  8. Facebook Highlights Moves to Combat 2020 US Election Disinformation
  9. Redmi K30 Rumoured to Launch This Year, Redmi K30 Pro Could Arrive Next Year
  10. Huawei Founder Says US Sanctions Not His Toughest Crisis
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.