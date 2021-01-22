Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Rolls Out Hashtag Landing Pages That Offer a New Way to Discover Videos

YouTube Rolls Out Hashtag Landing Pages That Offer a New Way to Discover Videos

YouTube has been using hashtags for a while now, but it earlier only showed content related to the hashtag.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 January 2021 13:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Rolls Out Hashtag Landing Pages That Offer a New Way to Discover Videos

YouTube says the “best videos” will show up on top of the hashtag landing page

Highlights
  • YouTube is enabling deeper integration with hashtags
  • Hashtag landing pages are available on mobile and desktop versions
  • Creator Insider channel shows searching hashtags will also be possible

YouTube has rolled out hashtags landing pages — pages showing videos with those specific hashtags. YouTube posted about this on its Google support page where it said that this new feature will help users discover videos through hashtags. While social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter have made extensive use of hashtags over the years, YouTube had only scratched the surface, until now. The new hashtag landing pages will be accessible through both the YouTube apps on Android and iOS and its desktop version.

Jensen from TeamYouTube shared on the Google support page that the use of hashtags on YouTube will change in a way that will help users discover videos by grouping content together. Till now, clicking on a hashtag on YouTube would show videos that used the particular hashtag combined with a lot of related content. With the update, clicking on a hashtag will take the user to a dedicated page that only has videos that use the particular hashtag.

Google has said the dedicated page for that hashtag will be sorted in a way that best videos appear on the top. It's difficult to assess what Google means by “best videos” as we found that clicking on #gaming showed videos that were at least not arranged by maximum number of views. However, the hashtag landing pages do show more specific results for videos compared to just searching for the phrase.

A video posted on the YouTube's Creator Insider channel also reveals that users will be able to search for a particular hashtag and get to a landing page for that hashtag. However, a report by Engadget citing a YouTube spokesperson says that this feature will be rolled out over the coming days or weeks.

As mentioned, the hashtag landing pages on YouTube have been rolled out for both mobile and desktop.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, YouTube, Hashtag, Hashtag landing pages
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Microsoft Edge Gets New Themes, Features to Boost Productivity and Browser Performance

Related Stories

YouTube Rolls Out Hashtag Landing Pages That Offer a New Way to Discover Videos
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Beeper Brings 15 Chat Apps Including iMessage Into a Single Inbox
  2. iPhone Models Available at Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount With This Offer
  3. Nokia ‘Quicksilver’ Specifications Tipped by Geekbench, Include 6GB RAM
  4. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  5. Realme Race Pro, Realme X9 Pro Specifications Surface Online: Report
  6. JBL C115 TWS Earbuds With Up to 21 Hours Playback Time Launched in India
  7. Two OnePlus Watch Variants Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Mirzapur Makers, Amazon Prime Video Face Supreme Court Notices in Plea for Ban on Series
  9. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Get First OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
  10. New Signal Update Brings WhatsApp-Like Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62, Samsung Galaxy M02 Spotted on India Support Page; Hints at Imminent Launch
  2. iPhone 12, Other iPhone Models Available at Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount at Maple Online and Offline Stores
  3. Honor MagicBook 14 2021, MagicBook 15 2021 Notebooks With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  4. Signal App Getting Features That Mimic WhatsApp Experience
  5. Samsung Said to Consider $10-Billion Texas Chipmaking Plant
  6. Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 SoC Goes Up for Reservations Ahead of Launch
  7. Apple Said to Plan Thinner MacBook Air With MagSafe Charger in Mac Lineup Reboot
  8. Government Assured Strict Changes in Foreign Investment Rules for E-Commerce, Trader Group Says
  9. US President Joe Biden Enlists ‘World Class’ Cyber-Security Team Following SolarWinds Hack
  10. Realme C20 With Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com