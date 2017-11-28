YouTube Go Gets Its Stable Version, Now Available to Download

Months after its availability in beta, Google has finally unveiled the stable version of YouTube Go. The app was launched as the official offline-first YouTube app for developing markets back in September last year.

The stable YouTube Go app is available specifically for a handful of regions, including Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Jordan, and Kenya among others. At the time of filing this story, listed on Google Play India still mentions "unreleased", but with an update on November 27. If you aren't in these regions, You can download the latest release in the form of an APK from APKMirror.

Google has streamlined the size of the YouTube Go app to as low size as 8.94MB. Further, the app is compatible with devices running at least Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and supports a list of display resolutions.

Launched as a part of Google for India announcements last year, YouTube Go is a lightweight version of the original YouTube app. The app is targeted at people using low-cost hardware with limited internet access. In addition to its less appearance on storage, the app has a dedicated offline mode that lets users download YouTube videos when they are in a free Wi-Fi zone and watch them at a later stage. It also previews the video to give a better sense of the content at a glimpse, with just a tap on a thumbnail. Further, there is sharing support to let users share videos with their nearby friends without using any data.

The YouTube Go app was initially available for a limited group of users through a registration. However, it went in beta and reached the Play Store in India in April.