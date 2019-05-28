Technology News
  YouTube Gaming App to Retire on May 30, Website to Be Merged: Google

The announcement was made in September last year, but the March retirement date was missed.

Updated: 28 May 2019 18:09 IST
Google is set to finally pull the plug on the standalone YouTube Gaming app in just a few days, months after it announced it would be merged with the standard YouTube platform. The app will be retired on May 30, while the website will be merged with a new Gaming channel on YouTube.

"We want to continue to build a stronger home for the gaming community that thrives on YouTube, not just the YouTube Gaming app. After May 2019, we'll retire the YouTube Gaming app and focus our gaming efforts across YouTube," the company wrote in its support page.

The tech giant had made the announcement in September 2018 but missed the original March shutdown date.

YouTube Gaming visitors who may have saved or viewed content over the years would run of luck as the video sharing platform says it's not possible to transfer games already saved on YouTube Gaming.

The company suggested that subscribers club their YouTube Gaming and normal YouTube subscriptions. As we mentioned, while the app will be retired, the website - found at gaming.youtube.com - will be moved to its new home at youtube.com/gaming.

