YouTube Dark Mode Now Rolling Out to Android Devices

, 30 July 2018
YouTube Dark Mode Now Rolling Out to Android Devices

Google has started rolling out YouTube dark mode for its Android users, a quarter after iOS devices received the feature. Dark mode turns the interface all black and reduces strain on the eyes while navigating the app, especially at night.

The feature was first added to YouTube desktop last year, followed by iOS in March this year.

YouTube users on Android devices can head to Settings and then General. The Dark Theme toggle will be under the Digital Wellbeing section, below the "Remind me to take a break" feature.

Apart from the abovementioned benefit of reduced eye strain, dark mode gives a more immersive experience. It also helps save battery life on mobile devices. Phones with OLED panels will, of course, deliver deeper blacks in videos.

This is only the latest new feature YouTube has introduced to the platform. It recently started letting creators add hashtags in video titles and description to improve searchability. It is also testing a new Explore tab on iOS devices, which will replace the Trending section on the platform.

It was recently revealed by YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki that the video streaming platform has 1.9 billion users monthly active users and that users watch 180 million hours worth videos on TV screens a month. The company is also planning its original programming to the Indian market, along with Japan, France, Germany and Mexico, to compete better with the likes of Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video.

