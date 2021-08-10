Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Is Getting a New Feature That Lets Users Skip Chapters by Using Two Finger Double Tap Gesture

YouTube Is Getting a New Feature That Lets Users Skip Chapters by Using Two-Finger Double-Tap Gesture

YouTube's new chapter-skipping feature will only work if the content publisher has defined them in the description.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 10 August 2021 19:10 IST
YouTube Is Getting a New Feature That Lets Users Skip Chapters by Using Two-Finger Double-Tap Gesture

YouTube's new two-finger double-tap to skip gesture could reach all users via a server-wide update

Highlights
  • YouTube's two-finger double-tap gesture was discovered by a Reddit user
  • The new feature is visible for Android and iOS apps
  • YouTube is also getting a slide-to-seek gesture to skip or rewind content

YouTube is getting a new fast forward and rewind feature that lets users skip chapters while playing a video. Users would need to double-tap with two fingers to change to the previous or the next chapter. It is worth noting that this feature will only work if the content publisher has defined the chapters in the video's description. Earlier this week, YouTube has reportedly received a slide-to-seek feature that lets users scrub through a video in a much easier manner than before.

The new two-finger double-tap feature for YouTube was first discovered by a Reddit user (@u/magnatronmusic31), as per a report by Android Police. The user commented, "one new addition is double-tapping with two fingers to skip video chapters." Gadgets 360 was independently able to verify the new feature for the video streaming app. The new video chapter skipping feature was visible to us on both Android and iOS apps.

When users double-tap on the right side of the video player, it skips to the next chapter. Users would have to double-tap on the left side of the video player to rewind to the previous chapter. For this to work, the video publisher would need to have defined the chapters in the video description.

The new gesture seems part of a server-wide update or could be reaching users on an account-to-account basis, much like the new slide to seek gesture. The new slide-to-seek gesture was discovered by a Redditor (@u/FragmentedChicken). To use the new feature, users would first need to tap and hold anywhere on the video screen and slide left or right using the same finger to rewind or skip, respectively. While this feature is being used, YouTube will show a small thumbnail of the content being skipped, making reaching the desired portion of the content easier.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Gestures, Android, iOS
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Cryptocurrency Donations: Find Out Why It’s a Better Option Than Making Money Transfers

Related Stories

YouTube Is Getting a New Feature That Lets Users Skip Chapters by Using Two-Finger Double-Tap Gesture
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. A 1985 Super Mario Bros Game Sells for $2 Million in New Record
  2. HP Envy 14, Envy 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  3. How to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp
  4. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Teased to Launch in India
  5. Vivo Y53s With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A03s Price, Colour Options Surface Online
  7. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  8. Pegasus Spyware on iPhone Can Now Be Detected With Just One App
  9. Vi Rs. 449 Prepaid Plan Brings Double Data, 1-Year Zee5 Premium Subscription
  10. Nokia C20 Plus Now in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 2-Day Battery Life
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Is Getting a New Feature That Lets Users Skip Chapters by Using Two-Finger Double-Tap Gesture
  2. AMC Theatres Jumps On to the Bitcoin Bandwagon, Will Accept Cryptocurrency for Movie Tickets
  3. Spotify Offering 3 Additional Months for Free With 6-Month Premium Plan Till August 15
  4. Xiaomi Leads 5G Android Phone Shipments Globally, Captures 26 Percent Market in Q2 2021: Strategy Analytics
  5. Google Titan Security Keys For Two-Factor Authentication With NFC Launched: Price, Features
  6. Asus ROG Phone 5s Specifications Tipped; May Come With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC, Up to 18GB RAM
  7. TikTok Surpassed Facebook to Become Most Downloaded App Worldwide in 2020: Nikkei Asia
  8. Amazon to Pay US Shoppers Hurt by Others' Products, Does Not Admit Liability
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series to Be Powered by New Exynos W920 SoC With Embedded 4G LTE Modem
  10. Twitter Has 'Prima Facie' Appointed Officials in Compliance With New IT Rules: Centre to Delhi High Court
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com