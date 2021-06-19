Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube App on iOS, iPadOS Getting Picture in Picture Support, First for Premium Members: Report

YouTube App on iOS, iPadOS Getting Picture-in-Picture Support, First for Premium Members: Report

YouTube reportedly said the picture-in-picture feature will be available to non-paying users as well.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 June 2021 16:43 IST
YouTube App on iOS, iPadOS Getting Picture-in-Picture Support, First for Premium Members: Report

Photo Credit: Google

YouTube Premium members on Android have been able to use PiP for quite some time

Highlights
  • Picture-in-picture allows watching videos while using other apps
  • iOS users with YouTube Premium will reportedly get PiP first
  • YouTube is said to roll out the feature to all iOS users in the US

YouTube app on iOS and iPadOS is finally getting picture-in-picture (PiP) support, according to a new report. This feature allows YouTube videos to be played in a small window while using other apps. With iOS 14, Apple added picture-in-picture support to iOS and iPadOS for when using FaceTime or watching a video but, at the time, the YouTube app did not support it. The report also states that the feature is rolling out to YouTube Premium subscribers on iOS first.

iPhone and iPad users can now finally multitask on their devices with a YouTube video running alongside. A report by MacRumors says picture-in-picture feature is rolling out to iOS users who have YouTube Premium subscription. This will allow eligible users to watch a YouTube video in a small window on their device while using other apps. The report adds that a larger rollout to all iOS users in the US will take place soon. Even non-paying YouTube users will be able to take advantage of the picture-in-picture feature.

“Picture-in-Picture (PiP) allows users to watch YouTube videos in a small mini player while simultaneously browsing outside of the YouTube app on their mobile device. We're starting to roll out PiP for YouTube Premium members on iOS and plan to launch PiP for all US iOS users as well,” YouTube reportedly told MacRumors.

While the official support for picture-in-picture is now reportedly making its way to iOS and iPadOS, users had discovered a while back that YouTube videos via Safari or other browsers could be played in a small window over other apps. But, in September last year, this functionality was reportedly removed by either YouTube or Apple. Then in October, it was found that the feature is working again with Safari and other browsers. The back and forth will end with YouTube for iOS getting official support for PiP.

On Android, YouTube picture-in-picture has been supported for quite some time, though only for YouTube Premium members.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, iOS, iPadOS, Apple, Picture in Picture
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Mi 11 Lite Colour Options Revealed by Xiaomi Ahead of Its India Launch on June 22

Related Stories

YouTube App on iOS, iPadOS Getting Picture-in-Picture Support, First for Premium Members: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Correct Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  2. Motorola Defy Rugged Smartphone With Up to 2-Day Battery Life Launched
  3. Mark Cuban Says ‘Got Hit’ as Titan Token Price Crashes From $64.04 to Zero
  4. Spotify Acquires Podz, a Podcast Discovery Platform
  5. Poco F3 GT Specifications Tipped by Alleged US FCC Listing
  6. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Battlegrounds Made Available for Beta Testers
  7. Vivo Y12a Tipped to Be in the Works as Rebranded Vivo 12s (2021)
  8. Windows 11 May Come as Free Upgrade for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India Brings Back PUBG Mobile With Green Blood
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube App on iOS, iPadOS Getting Picture-in-Picture Support, First for Premium Members: Report
  2. Mi 11 Lite Colour Options Revealed by Xiaomi Ahead of Its India Launch on June 22
  3. Hubble Space Telescope Down for Past Few Days, Says NASA
  4. Yamaha SR-C20A, SR-B20A Soundbars With Built-In Subwoofers, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC Launched in India
  5. Professors From Top Universities Demand Ban on Lethal Autonomous Weapons
  6. NASA Posts Image of Lagoon Nebula That Shows a Collection of Stars Forming in Our Galaxy
  7. Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G Flipkart Availability Confirmed Ahead of June 24 India Launch
  8. Google Developing New Measure of Skin Tones to Curb Bias in Products
  9. Plant-Based, Cellular Agriculture Products to Replace 50 Percent of Meat in 10 Years: Jim Mellon
  10. CBSE Developing IT System to Help Schools Tabulate Class 12 Board Exam Results
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com