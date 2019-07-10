The official YouTube app has made its comeback to the Amazon Fire TV platform more than a year after being absent over a spat between Amazon and Google. As a result of the new move, Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K users can now install the YouTube app. Chromecast and Android TV devices similarly also get Amazon Prime Video access to stream TV shows, movies, and Amazon Originals. Notably, Amazon and Google in a joint statement back in April announced the debut of the YouTube and Amazon Prime Video apps on each other's streaming devices.

Users on Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K can install the all-new YouTube app directly from the 'Your Apps and Channels' row. Amazon says the official app on its Fire TV platform offers the complete YouTube access alongside the ability to stream videos in up to 4K HDR format at 60fps on supported TVs and streaming media players.

The latest YouTube app is also designed to work with Alexa. This means you'll be able to not only open YouTube but also search for or play videos, pause, resume, fast-forward and rewind, or go to the next video simply by passing voice commands.

Apart from Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K, the YouTube app is available for download on Fire TV Cube, Toshiba, Insignia, Element, and Westinghouse Fire TV Edition smart TVs. Amazon and Google are also set to expand the development by bringing YouTube TV and YouTube Kids to the Fire TV device lineup in the coming months, Google said on its blog post.

In addition to the YouTube app for Amazon Fire TV Stick models, Chromecast and Android TV devices through the new development have received Amazon Prime Video. This will enable Amazon Prime members to access Amazon Originals, live events, shows, and movies through Prime Video directly using Chromecast or via an Android TV device.

Android TV users specifically can download Amazon Prime Video on their devices by going to Google Play.

To recall, the YouTube app was provided on Fire TV devices initially. But back in December 2017, the app was blocked by Google on Amazon Fire TV devices and users were started directing to Firefox and Silk browsers for accessing YouTube.

In April this year, Amazon and Google finally ended their dispute and agreed to allow each other's video streaming apps to work on their native platforms. The companies at that time also announced the launch of the YouTube app on Fire TV as well as Amazon Prime Video for Chromecast and Android TV devices.