YouTube App on Android Now Lets You Share Chapters From Videos

YouTube on desktop lets you share a timestamp.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 June 2021 18:46 IST
YouTube app on Android may have received chapter sharing back in May

Highlights
  • YouTube app on Android lets you share chapters
  • YouTube added chapters last year
  • The YouTube link sent from the Android app goes with a time code

YouTube on Android now allows users to share video chapters directly. YouTube added chapters functionality to videos last year that marked out different parts of the video — for example, Gadgets 360 review videos have chapters for things like performance, or design, so you can jump to these parts if that's all you're interested in. With the new update, Android users can share a chapter rather than sending a link that starts at the beginning of the video. The resulting link contains the timestamp of the chapter, so people who get the link will go directly to the part you shared. Earlier, this was only possible when using the YouTube website on your PC.

YouTube's chapters show up as markers on the video seek bar and contain titles, indicating the end and beginning of chapters, making it easier for the viewer to jump to a certain point in the video without having to scrub through the timeline, and the feature was spotted by Android Police.

Till now, there was no way of sharing a video link with a particular timestamp through the app that would allow the recipient to start the video from exactly where you wanted.

How to share a YouTube video chapter on Android

Android users can share links to chapters in videos through the YouTube app. To do so:

Tap on the name of the chapter which shows right above the video seek bar and you will see a list of chapters with a share icon next to them.

Then, tap the share icon for the particular chapter you want and use one of the many modes of sharing to send the video to someone.

The recipient will receive the YouTube link with a timestamp that will start the video exactly from that timestamp.

The feature was spotted by Android Police on Tuesday, but in its article, it suggests that the feature could have rolled out as early as May with app version 16.20.35. We tested the feature on app version 16.24.33. In case you can't see the new link share feature on the YouTube Android app, try updating it.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro India Launch Is Soon, Flipkart Teaser Confirms

