Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

YouTube for Android Receives Dynamic Player That Adapts to Square, Vertical Videos

 
, 27 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
YouTube for Android Receives Dynamic Player That Adapts to Square, Vertical Videos

Highlights

  • YouTube for Android has received a dynamic player
  • It adapts to square and vertical videos
  • The player was previously released for iOS devices

YouTube for Android has now received an update with a dynamic player that adapts to the shape of videos. The same experience was showcased in June last year and released for iOS devices in December. It doesn't come through a version update, but users need to have the latest YouTube app on their devices to watch square and vertical video content without any black bars.

Up until now, YouTube for Android has been offering compatibility for traditional, horizontally-shot videos, while videos in square and vertical shapes were available with black bars. The latest change uplifts that experience by adjusting the videos dynamically - no matter which device you are using and with which aspect ratio. "Now the YouTube player will automatically adapt to the shape of the video you're viewing, so you can see more of your favourite videos!" the YouTube team tweeted on Monday.

The arrival of the dynamic player on YouTube for Android opens new avenues for creators producing square or vertical videos. At the same time, it apparently makes YouTube a more friendly platform for the next-generation video content that has so far largely been shared via Snapchat and Instagram. You can experience the difference by playing a square or vertical video. As you scroll the page, the oddly seen video will transform into the traditional horizontal shape to give you a full view without any black bars.

The feature is rolling out to Android in phases. At the time of filing this story, we weren't able to see the new player on some of our Android devices. Therefore, you may have to wait for sometime to get the new experience on your Android device.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube for Android, YouTube Dynamic Player, YouTube, Android, Apps, Google
Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop With Windows 10, GeForce GTX 1060 Launched: Price, Specifications
YouTube for Android Receives Dynamic Player That Adapts to Square, Vertical Videos
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Google Pixel 2
TRENDING
  1. Mi MIX 2S Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Nokia 1 Android Go Smartphone Launched in India, Price Is Rs. 5,499
  3. Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop With Windows 10, GeForce GTX 1060 Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ 128GB Variant Silently Launched in India
  5. Mi MIX 2S With Improved Cameras Is the New Xiaomi Flagship Smartphone
  6. Oppo F7 vs Vivo V9
  7. The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy Characters Join Captain Marvel Cast
  8. Oppo F7 First Impressions: Meet the Affordable Android Phone With a Notch
  9. Far Cry 5 Removed From Sale on Steam in India, China, and Other Countries
  10. Xiaomi Mi AI Speaker Mini Launched to Take on Amazon Echo Dot
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.