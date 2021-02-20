Technology News
loading

YouTube Android App Gets 4K HDR Streaming Support

Android users will now be able to see an additional option in YouTube video quality — 2160p (4K) HDR.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 February 2021 16:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Android App Gets 4K HDR Streaming Support

YouTube earlier supported video streaming at max 1440p resolution

Highlights
  • The rollout for 4K HDR support on YouTube began a few days ago
  • If you haven’t got it, check for a pending update on Google Play store
  • Auto video quality on YouTube is set at 480p60 HDR

YouTube Android app has now gained 4K HDR playback support. 4K support has been available on iOS for a while and now Android users can also watch videos in 4K HDR, provided they are uploaded at that resolution or higher, and support HDR. Up until now, Android users could only watch videos on the YouTube app at a maximum 1440p resolution. This was the case even if their display supported higher resolutions on their phones, and the video was uploaded in 4K. However, that has changed with the latest update for 4K HDR support.

Android users will now be able to see an additional option in video quality — 2160p (4K) HDR. This was first spotted by Android Police and is now showing up on our Samsung Galaxy Note 20 as well. To see if you've got YouTube 4K HDR streaming support on your Android phone, go to any YouTube video that has been uploaded in 4K and click on the three dots menu icon on the top right corner of the video box. Select Quality and you should be able to see 2160p60 HDR as an option among other resolutions. The lowest option is 144p60 HDR.

Our version of the app (16.06.34), updated on February 18, includes this update - if you don't see the feature, check to make sure you're using the latest version on the app. You can see if you have any pending updates in the Google Play store. If you cannot wait to get 2160p60 HDR support on your Android device, you can also download the APK Mirror version of the app, and get the feature right away.

Just a few days ago, YouTube announced a slew of updates to enhance the experience for both creators and viewers on the platform. This includes a new modernised interface for tablets and an update to its video chapters feature. YouTube also announced that it will roll out a TikTok-like YouTube Shorts feature in the US starting this March. The short video feature has so far been under testing in India.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube for Android
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Redmi 9 Power 6GB RAM Variant India Launch Soon, Price Tipped

Related Stories

YouTube Android App Gets 4K HDR Streaming Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Rumoured March Launch
  2. Moto E7 Power With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  3. Redmi Note 10 Series Variants’ Specifications and Colour Options Surface Online
  4. Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  5. WhatsApp to Restart Rollout of Contentious Privacy Update in Coming Weeks
  6. Realme Buds Air 2 Key Features Teased Ahead of India Launch
  7. Nokia 3.4 First Impressions: Android One on a Budget
  8. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Key Specifications Leak Online
  9. Passport Services Integrated With DigiLocker for Paperless Documentation
  10. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 30A Tipped to Come With Helio G85 SoC, Android 10 via Geekbench
  2. YouTube Android App Gets 4K HDR Streaming Support
  3. Redmi 9 Power 6GB RAM Variant India Launch Soon, Price Tipped
  4. Realme Buds Air 2 Teased to Come With 25-Hour Battery Life, 25dB ANC Ahead of India Launch
  5. Facebook Starts Blocking Sensitive Medical Data Shared by Apps Over Privacy Concerns
  6. Passport Services Integrated With DigiLocker for Paperless Documentation
  7. Twitter to Continue Allowing Posts From Anonymous Accounts Amid Pressure from Premier League Stars Over Abuse
  8. Facebook Has 'Tentatively Friended' Us Again, Says Australia After Site Blocks News
  9. Apple Working on Magnetic Battery Pack Attachment for Wireless Charging on iPhone
  10. Mars Rover Perseverance Beams Back Selfie from Moment Before Landing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com