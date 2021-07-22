Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Rolling Out ‘New to You’ Section for Personalised Recommendations, New Chromecast Remote Control UI

YouTube Rolling Out ‘New to You’ Section for Personalised Recommendations, New Chromecast Remote Control UI

YouTube ‘New to You’ section lets users explore content that is ‘outside of the typical recommendations’.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 July 2021 13:46 IST
YouTube Rolling Out ‘New to You’ Section for Personalised Recommendations, New Chromecast Remote Control UI

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

YouTube ‘New to You’ section is showing up for several users in US, UK, and France

Highlights
  • YouTube is adding a new remote control layout for Chromecast users
  • YouTube offers new layout that offers ‘3 ways to watch’
  • YouTube ‘New to You’ section shows up in the top carousel

YouTube is adding a ‘New to you' section for Android users, enabling users to discover new content based on their watching preferences. This section is showing up as a suggestion in the top carousel just under the app bar on YouTube for Android. This is reportedly showing up for several users in US, UK, and France. YouTube is also adding a new remote control layout for Chromecast users. It shows a new layout after the video ends, and offers volume and voice search options as well.

9to5Google was the first to spot the ‘New to you' section in YouTube for Android users. It appears to let users explore content that is ‘outside of the typical recommendations' that they typically see on their home feed. This is YouTube's attempt to introduce users to new content on the platform based on user viewing preferences. The ‘New to you' section pops up as a first option in the carousel if there is new recommendation for you. If there is no new recommendation, then the ‘New to you' tab shows up as the last option in the Explore carousel on top of the app.

For instance, the reports says that the ‘New to you' section recommended late night shows that the user didn't normally watch, but was interested in similar content. For desktop users, Google is showing prompts if the user has scrolled down the homepage but hasn't found anything interesting to watch yet. This is different than the Explore feed that offers content based on categories like gaming, beauty, and trending. ‘New to you' feed is said to be more personalised than the existing discovery capabilities.

youtube remote layout YouTube

New TV remote layout to browse YouTube
Photo Credit: 9to5Google

Separately, YouTube is also adding a new remote control layout for Chromecast users. Several users are taking to Reddit to announce the arrival of this new UI on their Chromecast devices. When you cast a video using Chromecast on older devices, it shows you a home screen with a navigation carousel and a new panel that offers you three next steps. It is termed as ‘3 ways to watch' and allows users to either pick the next video using their phone, use the TV remote to browse YouTube, or tap the ‘Cast' icon to get remote on your phone. The last option gives users the buttons to adjust volume, start voice search, and open the remote. The remote is a simple D-pad with a back button.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, New to You, Chromecast, Google
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast Adds Michaela Coel as First New Addition: Report

Related Stories

YouTube Rolling Out ‘New to You’ Section for Personalised Recommendations, New Chromecast Remote Control UI
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Clubhouse Is Now Open for Everyone on iOS and Android
  2. OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Buds Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Watch: Steamroller Destroys Bitcoin Mining Rigs Worth Crores in Malaysia
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 Red Colour Option Leaks Ahead of India Launch
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  7. How DotPe Plans to Disrupt the Duopoly of Zomato and Swiggy
  8. Samsung Galaxy F22 review: A Big-Battery Smartphone That’s Not for Gamers
  9. Long-Dormant Whale Accounts Suddenly Woke Up to Buy Bitcoin Worth Crores
  10. Mobile Internet Download Speeds Grew 47 Percent in India in a Year: Ookla
#Latest Stories
  1. Ola Scooter to Launch in 10 Colour Options, Ola Electric Reveals Ahead of Launch
  2. Pegasus Spyware: Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Said He Was Aware of Being Targeted Since 2018
  3. Elon Musk Talks About His Cryptocurrency Investments, Confirms SpaceX Is Holding Bitcoin
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Tipped to Come With Official IPX8 Rating Ahead of Launch
  5. Google Maps Adding Timeline Insights, Trips Tool Along With Improved Transit Crowdedness Predictions
  6. YouTube Rolling Out ‘New to You’ Section for Personalised Recommendations, New Chromecast Remote Control UI
  7. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast Adds Michaela Coel as First New Addition: Report
  8. iPadOS 14.7 Released With Home App, Apple Music Improvements
  9. IT Rules: Delhi High Court Plea Seeks Striking Down of Rule 3, 4; Centre Issued Notice
  10. Google Updating Android Backup to ‘Backup by Google One’: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com