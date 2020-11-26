YouTube will let some users stream in 8K after a new update to the app for Android TV, according to a report. Not only does it need the latest version of the app, but you also need to be running Android 10 on the TV to be eligible, as per the changelog. Previously, even if you selected 8K content, it would be capped to streaming at 4K on Android TV. The update, which is reportedly rolling out for some users now, will remove this limitation.

The update version 2.12.08 will add 8K support to YouTube app for Android TV version 10 and above, and was first reported by Android Police. There also seems to be two versions of the changelog. While the initial version mentioned 8K video playback support, the updated changelog changed it to “Limited 8K support to Android 10 and up,” as per the report.

You can update to YouTube version 2.12.08 for Android TV to see if the feature is available for you. However, as the changelog mentions, it will offer limited 8K support. The update will also not be available for everyone immediately. You can check if you have the latest YouTube app version from Google Play, or grab the update from APK Mirror. If you don't have an 8K Android TV, you can still try to make use of the update by downscaling.

The initial changelog, as per the report, said there would be HDR support on streams with the.av1 codec, but it has been replaced with Cast Connect support in the revised changelog. This will integrate Casted content on Android TVs with playback controls such as the remote, an improved screen resolution selection menu, and more, giving users more control for watching content on YouTube.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.