You Can Now Receive GIFs with Music on Snapchat

Ephemeral messaging app Snapchat has reportedly joined hands with third-party service TuneMoji to allow users to post musical Graphics Interchange Format (GIFs) to a personal chat as well as to their Stories.

TuneMoji shows a searchable gallery of GIFs which users would be able to set to different licensed songs and sounds from which users could select a messaging app they wish to share the musical GIF on, including Snapchat, Business Insider reported.

The integration comes after Snapchat opened up to third-party developers with its full-fledged developer platform Snap Kit platform earlier in June.

However, users would not be able to open Snapchat and send musical GIFs from inside the app. So order to send musical GIFs, users must have both TuneMoji and Snapchat downloaded on their devices.

But TuneMoji CEO James Fabricant claimed that the firm has been working on closer integrations with all its messaging partners, including Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp, the report added.

Snapchat competes with Instagram in the world of photo sharing apps, and started the trend of Stories. However, Stories was quickly copied by Facebook on a bunch of its apps, becoming Facebook Stories, Instagram Stories, Messenger Day, and WhatsApp Status.