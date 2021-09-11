Technology News
loading

Yahoo Names Tinder Top Boss Jim Lanzone as CEO

Lanzone replaces Guru Gowrappan, who led Verizon's media business since 2018.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 September 2021 11:42 IST
Yahoo Names Tinder Top Boss Jim Lanzone as CEO
Highlights
  • Apollo on September 1 closed its $5 billion acquisition of Verizon Media
  • Apollo is looking to grow offerings such as Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Sports
  • Yahoo.com competes with big players like Google and Facebook

Yahoo on Friday named dating app Tinder's boss Jim Lanzone as its chief executive officer, just days after Apollo Global Management Inc completed its purchase of the online media company from Verizon Communications Inc.

Apollo on September 1 closed its $5 billion acquisition of Verizon Media and renamed it Yahoo after Verizon's iconic digital brand. AOL, TechCrunch, Makers, Ryot and Flurry were some of the other brands under the Verizon Media umbrella.

Apollo is looking to grow offerings such as Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Sports through new business initiatives including subscriptions, while also focusing on advertising and ecommerce platforms.

Separately, Match Group, the parent of Tinder, named Renate Nyborg as CEO of the dating app to replace Lanzone.

Nyborg, who served as Tinder's general manager in Europe, Middle East and Africa region, is also the first woman to take the job since Tinder's inception in 2012.

Scott Kessler, analyst at investment research firm Third Bridge, said Lanzone makes a good fit for Yahoo, given his stint with CBS Interactive where he oversaw digital media brands and drove the development of the company's streaming services, including CBS All Access.

"He's done this before and even though the stakes are a lot higher, Apollo and other investors want to see value from it."

Yahoo.com, which competes with more recent albeit bigger players including Google and Facebook, is among the top five most visited websites in the United States and among top 20 in the world, according to Alexa Internet, a web traffic analysis firm.

Lanzone replaces Guru Gowrappan, who led Verizon's media business since 2018 and has now been named senior adviser to Apollo's private equity business.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Yahoo, Jim Lanzone, Tinder
Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub Sue New York City Over Legislation on Commission Caps

Related Stories

Yahoo Names Tinder Top Boss Jim Lanzone as CEO
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. A Solar Storm Coming Could Cause an ‘Internet Apocalypse’, Research Warns
  2. OnePlus to Launch Phones Priced Under Rs. 20,000 in India: Report
  3. JioPhone Next Rollout to Commence Before Diwali, Reliance Announces
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes in Advocate’s Gown
  5. iPhone 13 Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debut in India
  7. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  8. Vivo X70 Series With Zeiss-Tuned Cameras Launched: All Details
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
#Latest Stories
  1. Stablecoin cryptocurrency said to be discussed within US treasury, financial industry
  2. Apple Music, Shazam Team up to Identify, Compensate Artists in DJ Mixes: Report
  3. Twitch Sues Unnamed Pair for Abusing Streamers Who Aren’t White or Straight
  4. Yahoo Names Tinder Top Boss Jim Lanzone as CEO
  5. Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub Sue New York City Over Legislation on Commission Caps
  6. 'Flying Dragon' Dinosaur Roamed the Southern Skies Too, Scientists Say
  7. Facebook Asked by Italy Data Authority to Provide Privacy Clarifications on Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses
  8. Apple vs Epic: Fortnite Maker’s Narrow Win in App Store Case Toughens Fight Against Google Play Rules
  9. Bitcoin in El Salvador: Chivo Digital Wallet Still Beset by Technical Glitches
  10. Apple vs Epic: Ruling Invites Future Efforts to Paint the iPhone Maker as Monopolist, Experts Say
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com