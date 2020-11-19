Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer Makes Comeback With Sunshine Contacts App

Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer Makes Comeback With Sunshine Contacts App

Sunshine Contacts helps in creating a comprehensive set of personal and professional contacts from your phone, online address books, and email.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 19 November 2020 10:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer Makes Comeback With Sunshine Contacts App

Sunshine Contacts app aims to help users create more organisation of personal and professional contacts

Highlights
  • The startup created by Marissa Mayer unveiled Sunshine Contacts
  • Sunshine Contacts is free and available for Apple iOS operating system
  • Mayer left Yahoo in 2017 after failing to engineer a turnaround of Yahoo

Former Yahoo chief executive Marissa Mayer began her comeback to the tech scene Wednesday with the launch of a new mobile app aimed at helping people organise their contacts.

The startup created by Mayer after her departure from Yahoo in 2017 unveiled its app called Sunshine Contacts, which "automatically creates a comprehensive set of your personal and professional contacts from disparate places like your phone, online address books, and email," according to the company.

"The essential technologies that help us stay connected to those who matter most are antiquated," said Mayer, co-founder and CEO of Sunshine, which was previously known as Lumi Labs.

"At Sunshine, we believe there's an immense opportunity to make the mundane magical. It's been an extremely challenging and rewarding problem to tackle and we're just getting started."

Sunshine, based in Silicon Valley, has raised $20 million (roughly Rs. 150 crores) in capital and plans to launch a series of other applications.

The Sunshine Contacts app, which is free and available for the Apple iOS operating system, aims to help users create more organisation of their personal and professional contacts.

"If you are like most people, the contact cards on your phone are messy: they haven't been updated in years, there are tons of duplicates, many are incomplete, some have out of date information," according to the Sunshine website.

With the app, "your previously, static messy contact cards are then magically organised and updated with the latest info."

Mayer left Yahoo in 2017 after failing to engineer a turnaround of the once-dominant Internet company, and finally negotiating a sale to telecom giant Verizon.

Yahoo was sold for less than $5 billion (roughly Rs. 37,100 crores), capping a long decline from when it had a peak market value of some $125 billion (roughly Rs. 9,27,700 crores) in 2000.

She was named CEO at Yahoo in 2012 after more than a decade at Google, becoming one of the few women to head a major Silicon Valley tech firm.

Mayer's Sunshine co-founder is Enrique Munoz Torres, a former head of search and advertising at Yahoo and a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Marissa Mayer, Sunshine Contacts, Yahoo
Apple to Pay $113 Million to Over 30 US States to Settle iPhone ‘Batterygate’
Wonder Woman 1984 Out December 16 in Cinemas, December 25 on HBO Max

Related Stories

Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer Makes Comeback With Sunshine Contacts App
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M3 Set to Launch on November 24, Specifications Surface
  2. Timex iConnect Premium Active With 5-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  3. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Gets Android 11 Update in India
  5. Motorola Moto G Play (2021) Spotted on Geekbench With 3GB RAM
  6. OnePlus Nord N100 Has a 90Hz Display and Not Standard 60Hz: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A50s Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Update: Report
  8. Vivo OriginOS Skin Unveiled With New Grid-Like UI, Behavioural Wallpapers
  9. Google Meet’s New Feature Allows Users to Virtually Raise Hands in Meetings
  10. iPhone 12 Pro Max Wins DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Fire TV Devices Get Alexa in Hindi, Routines Support
  2. Pokemon Go ‘Go Beyond’ Update to Release November 30, Level Cap Increased to 50
  3. Gionee M12 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. iPhone 12 Models Having Display Issues, Apple Believes a Software Update Can Fix Them: Report
  5. Amazon Prime Air Drone Project Sacks Dozens of Staff, Taps New Manufacturers: Report
  6. Far Cry 6 Release Date Allegedly Leaked, May Launch in May 2021
  7. Uber Looks to Partner With Other Self-Driving Companies, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Says
  8. Motorola Moto G Play (2021) Listed on Geekbench With Android 10, 3GB RAM
  9. Google Presses for Quicker Release of Documents in US Antitrust Lawsuit
  10. Twitter Fleets Rollout Slowed Down Globally to Address Performance, Stability Issues
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com