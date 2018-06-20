Verizon Communications-owned Web services provider Yahoo on Tuesday announced two major updates to the mobile experience for Yahoo Mail. These include a revamped mobile Web interface and the new Yahoo Mail Go app, the latter designed to run on smartphones powered by Android Oreo (Go edition). The mobile Web version of the mailing client gets new features, a customisable design, infinite scrolling, and quick actions. On the other hand, the Yahoo Mail Go app takes up substantially lesser RAM and storage space on your smartphone compared to its traditional counterpart.

The new and improved Yahoo Mail mobile Web interface comes with shortcuts that allow users to swipe right to mark as read and swipe left to delete the email. The mobile Web version also gets a new sidebar with folders to organise email types. Apart from that, it has been upgraded to offer new colour themes with light and dark themes, auto-suggest while creating a new email, and infinite scrolling without clicking the Next button. Users can also take actions like delete, forward, and reply right from the easy access toolbar in an email.

To empower entry-level smartphones to make use of the Yahoo Mail app, the company has unveiled its new Yahoo Mail Go that has been optimised to run on Android Oreo (Go edition) handsets with 1GB of RAM or less. As per Yahoo's claims, the app will use about 50MB of the phone's RAM and has an install size of just about 10MB. Notably, while Google Play currently lists the app with a file size of about 12MB, upon installation on a regular Android device, we saw an installed file size of 9.74MB.

Compared to the original Yahoo Mail Android app, the new Yahoo Mail Go uses the "same architecture" to offer a similar experience. It offers features such as a dedicated sidebar with folders, swipe for shortcuts, infinite scrolling, and the likes.

"By 2025, the number of global mobile internet users is predicted to expand by over 50 percent. We believe it is important to understand and meet the specific needs of this massive wave of new mobile users, and deliver the same first-class Yahoo Mail experience regardless of device, location, storage capacity, or network speeds," said Joshua Jacobson, Senior Director of Product Management at Yahoo.