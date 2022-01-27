Technology News
  Xiaomi Service+ App Launched, Lets Users Book Repairs, Check Warranty Information, Live Chat, More

Xiaomi Service+ App Launched, Lets Users Book Repairs, Check Warranty Information, Live Chat, More

Users can add devices they have purchased and check warranty and support status.

By David Delima | Updated: 27 January 2022 17:15 IST
Xiaomi Service+ App Launched, Lets Users Book Repairs, Check Warranty Information, Live Chat, More

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Users can register their devices in the Xiaomi Service+ app to see warranty status and more information

Highlights
  • Users will have to download Xiaomi Service+ from the Play Store
  • Xiaomi Service+ will work with the company’s service centres in India
  • Users can also check the price of spare parts with Xiaomi Service+

Xiaomi India launched its Xiaomi Service+ app on Thursday, to effectively address the service and support requirements of customers in the country. Customers will be able to get their phones repaired, or get assistance over live chat and check price quotations. The app will feature AI chatbots as well as live agent chats. According to Xiaomi, the app will also allow users to book installation and demos for devices, in addition to repair requests. The app will be available on Google Play and works with the company's service centres in India.

The Chinese manufacturer announced the launch of the Xiaomi Service+ app on Twitter on Thursday, referring to it as a one-stop solution for service requests with round the clock customer support. Users will also be able to check warranty information for their Xiaomi devices, locate nearby service centres, and find out the prices of spare parts for their devices, according to the company.

Once users sign into the Xiaomi Service+ app, they can add their Xiaomi devices that are then listed under the My Devices tab along with their purchase date. The listing for the app on Google Play shows devices like Mi Beard Trimmer, Mi TV, Mi AirPOP mask, a USB cable, alongside the company's smartphones. Users can also access the My Requests tab to access support tickets for repair and installation. These are displayed under 'Active' and 'Completed' sections and displays the date that the request was made and the token number.

Xiaomi Service+ is now available for download on the Play Store for Android smartphones, and is published under the developer name “mismart tech”. According to the app's listing on the store, the app also allows users to get support by chatting with a bot, which users can respond to by tapping prompts. Users can also live chat with a customer service assistant, according to the company, and the option to get support over chat is available 24x7 according to the company.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge.
Further reading: Xiaomi Service Plus, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Service, After Sales Service
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.