Xiaomi’s PUBG-Like Survival Game Now Available for Download in Mi Apps Store

, 17 January 2019
Xiaomi's PUBG-Like Survival Game Now Available for Download in Mi Apps Store

Survival Game is 185MB in size

Highlights

  • Survival Game is a multiplayer online battle royale game
  • Survival Game has been developed for the Indian market
  • The game’s beta version didn’t fare well in our first impressions

After a period of closed beta testing, Xiaomi has launched its battle royale genre Survival Game in the Mi Apps store. The company seems to be taking cues from the immensely popular Tencent's PUBG and Epic Games' Fortnite games, which have become pop culture sensations over the last year. The game is 185MB in size and can be download from Mi Apps right now. The beta version of the game didn't earn many fans and it is said to be nowhere near the quality of PUBG Mobile and seems like a student project.

For the uninitiated, Survival Game is a battlefield based on the battle royale mode, where players will have to compete with each other and be the last one standing. The company claims in the app store that the game has specially developed for the Indian market, which is the second largest market for Xiaomi worldwide after China.

“Each match starts with players parachuting from the spaceship onto a map area. Players could decide when and where to land on the battlefield. All resources are searched and retrieved from the map, and players can fight with their competitors at any time. The last one standing will be the winner,” the company explains in the game description.

survivial game 1 Survival Game

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

In our first impressions of the game's beta version on a Poco F1, we found the game to be seriously lacking and feels like a first-time school project cobbled together with pre-existing assets without much care. Xiaomi doesn't seem to understand why battle royale genre is a hit among the consumers.

The closed beta of the Survival Game was introduced in October last year and the game has since been in the testing.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi, Survival Game, PUBG, Fortnite, Battle Royale, Xiaomi Survival Game

